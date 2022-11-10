Prepare for a wintry week across the Houston area. It's going to be a "messy Monday" with afternoon chilly rain and a few heavy downpours. 2-3" of rain are possible, especially from Houston to Clear Lake, Galveston and the Brazosport area. The rest of the week will be cold with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO