Santa Claus Is Coming to Town! Where to See Him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin
Santa sure knows how to make an entrance. Whether it’s stealth-style through the chimney or via a sleigh, his arrival never fails to impress. Since magical flying reindeer sometimes need a break, Santa traverses Wine Country by other modes of transportation: tractor, boat, train — you name it. Click through the above gallery for details on where to see him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties this holiday season.
Lake County News
Jury convicts Clearlake Oaks woman of first-degree murder in ex-boyfriend’s killing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A jury on Thursday convicted a Clearlake Oaks woman of first-degree murder for the fatal July 2021 shooting of her ex-boyfriend. Tammy Sue Grogan-Robinson, 58, is facing decades in prison following the verdict, handed down in Judge Andrew Blum’s courtroom on Thursday afternoon. The...
