Santa sure knows how to make an entrance. Whether it’s stealth-style through the chimney or via a sleigh, his arrival never fails to impress. Since magical flying reindeer sometimes need a break, Santa traverses Wine Country by other modes of transportation: tractor, boat, train — you name it. Click through the above gallery for details on where to see him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties this holiday season.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO