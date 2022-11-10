ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Henry County Daily Herald

JUST IN: Georgia Loses a Commitment

Daniel Harris, a 4-star corner out of Gulliver Prep (Fl.), has backed off his UGA commitment. Harris's decommitment comes as other programs like Michigan and Penn State remain in steady pursuit. We believe Penn State is the team to beat here.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia bounces back with win vs. Miami (Ohio)

Terry Roberts scored 22 points while KyeRon Lindsay added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a 77-70 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Monday in Athens, Ga. Roberts shot 6 for 16 from the field, including 2-for 6 from deep, to go along with...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

2022-23 Henry County Girls Basketball Preview

STOCKBRIDGE — Luella was the top local girls basketball team last season with a state runner-up finish and three other teams (Eagle’s Landing, Stockbridge and Union Grove) made it to the state playoffs. Those teams again have high expectations going into the 2022-23 season while other Henry County...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Survives a Sloppy Second Half to Beat Miami Ohio

It was a tail of two halves as The Georgia Bulldogs avoided a second half collapse to improve to 2-1 in their second home win of the season against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bulldogs started the game off red hot with a 10-0 lead and maintained it through the first half where they took a 38-28 lead to the locker room. The Georgia defense forced 11 first half RedHawk turnovers and were very effective behind the arc. Despite a second half surge from the RedHawks in which Georgia saw its lead shrink to as little as 3 points, the Bulldogs lead the entire game and were able to finish with a 7 point victory.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date

ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba‍, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt

Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
STARKVILLE, MS
dawgsports.com

Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a wonderful morning out and around The Classic City. The weather is mild and certainly hasn’t reached the point at which we can call it a November cold snap... but it looks to be heading that way. Starkville appears to have beaten us to the punch in that regard, as the temperatures around kickoff between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Bizarro Bulldogs of Mississippi State are projected to be in the low 40s — and it’s at this point I should mention that anytime we play Mississippi State, I feel compelled to go back and watch the “Bizarro” episode of Sealab 2021 (IYKYK and if not, you should and I’ve got the full DVD box set I can mail you. It’s as beautifully strange as the team out of Stark Vegas itself.).
ATHENS, GA
WDAM-TV

MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Jones County man who was last seen in Hattiesburg. Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on November 9. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and hat. Piner...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Is Hattiesburg below sea level?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Flu activity 'very high.' vaccination encouraged

ATLANTA – Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week. Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Board selects Warner Museums to design new exhibits at Stone Mountain Park

ATLANTA – The board of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association Monday selected Birmingham- and Nashville-based Warner Museums to design new history exhibits for Memorial Hall at Stone Mountain Park. Warner has experience designing exhibits that address the South’s complex history of racism, including at Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church,...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge fire kills 2, injures 1

STOCKBRIDGE — An early morning house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday. Stockbridge Police and the Henry County Fire Department arrived at the home on Mimosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. City officials said the fire was out by 7 a.m.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WDAM-TV

Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia

An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
AUSTELL, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School

Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
ATHENS, GA

