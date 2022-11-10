Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
JUST IN: Georgia Loses a Commitment
Daniel Harris, a 4-star corner out of Gulliver Prep (Fl.), has backed off his UGA commitment. Harris's decommitment comes as other programs like Michigan and Penn State remain in steady pursuit. We believe Penn State is the team to beat here.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia bounces back with win vs. Miami (Ohio)
Terry Roberts scored 22 points while KyeRon Lindsay added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a 77-70 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Monday in Athens, Ga. Roberts shot 6 for 16 from the field, including 2-for 6 from deep, to go along with...
Henry County Daily Herald
2022-23 Henry County Girls Basketball Preview
STOCKBRIDGE — Luella was the top local girls basketball team last season with a state runner-up finish and three other teams (Eagle’s Landing, Stockbridge and Union Grove) made it to the state playoffs. Those teams again have high expectations going into the 2022-23 season while other Henry County...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Survives a Sloppy Second Half to Beat Miami Ohio
It was a tail of two halves as The Georgia Bulldogs avoided a second half collapse to improve to 2-1 in their second home win of the season against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bulldogs started the game off red hot with a 10-0 lead and maintained it through the first half where they took a 38-28 lead to the locker room. The Georgia defense forced 11 first half RedHawk turnovers and were very effective behind the arc. Despite a second half surge from the RedHawks in which Georgia saw its lead shrink to as little as 3 points, the Bulldogs lead the entire game and were able to finish with a 7 point victory.
Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for ...
dawgpost.com
5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date
ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
WJCL
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt
Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
dawgsports.com
Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread
It’s a wonderful morning out and around The Classic City. The weather is mild and certainly hasn’t reached the point at which we can call it a November cold snap... but it looks to be heading that way. Starkville appears to have beaten us to the punch in that regard, as the temperatures around kickoff between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Bizarro Bulldogs of Mississippi State are projected to be in the low 40s — and it’s at this point I should mention that anytime we play Mississippi State, I feel compelled to go back and watch the “Bizarro” episode of Sealab 2021 (IYKYK and if not, you should and I’ve got the full DVD box set I can mail you. It’s as beautifully strange as the team out of Stark Vegas itself.).
WDAM-TV
MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Jones County man who was last seen in Hattiesburg. Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on November 9. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and hat. Piner...
Is Hattiesburg below sea level?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
Henry County Daily Herald
Flu activity 'very high.' vaccination encouraged
ATLANTA – Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week. Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said.
Henry County Daily Herald
Board selects Warner Museums to design new exhibits at Stone Mountain Park
ATLANTA – The board of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association Monday selected Birmingham- and Nashville-based Warner Museums to design new history exhibits for Memorial Hall at Stone Mountain Park. Warner has experience designing exhibits that address the South’s complex history of racism, including at Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church,...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge fire kills 2, injures 1
STOCKBRIDGE — An early morning house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday. Stockbridge Police and the Henry County Fire Department arrived at the home on Mimosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. City officials said the fire was out by 7 a.m.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia
An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School
Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
