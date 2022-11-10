It’s a wonderful morning out and around The Classic City. The weather is mild and certainly hasn’t reached the point at which we can call it a November cold snap... but it looks to be heading that way. Starkville appears to have beaten us to the punch in that regard, as the temperatures around kickoff between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Bizarro Bulldogs of Mississippi State are projected to be in the low 40s — and it’s at this point I should mention that anytime we play Mississippi State, I feel compelled to go back and watch the “Bizarro” episode of Sealab 2021 (IYKYK and if not, you should and I’ve got the full DVD box set I can mail you. It’s as beautifully strange as the team out of Stark Vegas itself.).

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO