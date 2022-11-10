ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Pizza Hut scheduled to open Tuesday

By Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The long-awaited Pizza Hut location in Elmira has announced its grand opening coming next week.

According to the Daland Corporation, the franchisee for the Elmira location, it was made official that the business will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after months of planning and coordinating.

The location has been designated to be a drive-up location only, meaning that you will not be able to dine inside, but instead order online or over the phone and pick up your order from the window.

The Pizza Hut can be found at the old Tops Plaza on Elmira’s Southside at 299 S. Main St. right next to Zoom Tan.

The location will be open seven days a week, with hours being Monday through Thurday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday opening at noon and closing at 10 p.m. The phone number for the location is 607-846-4004 .

