Natchitoches, LA

Northwestern State beats Ouachita Baptist 79-68

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Dayne Prim scored 20 points and Isaac Haney added 19 as Northwestern State beat Ouachita Baptist 79-68 on Thursday.

Jalen Hampton finished with nine points for the Demons (1-1).

Laquan Butler had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the Tigers (0-1). Reggie Martin and Tylar Haynes each score 12 points.

Northwestern State hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Northwestern St rallies from 12 down, beats No. 15 TCU 64-63

FORTH WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points, Demarcus Sharp added 19 and Northwestern State rallied from 12 points down to beat No. 15 TCU 64-63 on Monday night. Isaac Haney had 10 rebounds for the Demons (2-2). “We have gotten down in games, and they continue to battle back,” Northwestern State coach Corey Gipson said. “Every game we play, it’s like they start to remember, ‘Hey, I can play a little bit.’ So we’re starting to see the light come on.” Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 12 points and Micah Peavy scored 10 for the Horned Frogs (2-1), who were without leading-scorer Mike Miles Jr. (left knee and ankle injury).
FORT WORTH, TX
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

