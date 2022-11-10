Strong ridge will build and amplify up into Northern BC and AK. This will force cold troughs into the Central and Eastern US. As such our area will be on the Western edge of those troughs. Because of that there is always a slight chance of a “backdoor” slider type system or two moving through the mean flow, affecting Mammoth (with little meaningful accumulations). Otherwise Inyo & Mono County should see benign weather with cold overnight temperatures thru Friday…DMATT.

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO