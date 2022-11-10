Read full article on original website
PRESS RELEASE FROM MONO COUNTY: CAO Bob Lawton
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (NOVEMBER 14, 2022) – Bob Lawton, Mono County. Administrative Officer, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the. International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Mr. Lawton is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. ICMA’s mission is to...
Preliminary Election Results for Local Inyo and Mono Counties
Very preliminary results in what seems like the longest election season, ever, are in for Inyo and. Mono Counties. With less than 40-percent of the total votes tallied by midnight Tuesday, the. final results will be tallied and certified within the next two weeks, according to Mono County’s. Registrar...
Dennis Mattinson Weather 11-14-2022
Strong ridge will build and amplify up into Northern BC and AK. This will force cold troughs into the Central and Eastern US. As such our area will be on the Western edge of those troughs. Because of that there is always a slight chance of a “backdoor” slider type system or two moving through the mean flow, affecting Mammoth (with little meaningful accumulations). Otherwise Inyo & Mono County should see benign weather with cold overnight temperatures thru Friday…DMATT.
