Indianapolis, IN

IU Professor discusses business forecast for 2023

By Shelley Kirk, Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

(WEHT) – Indiana University Kelley School of Business released its forecast for 2023, and Shelley Kirk spoke with Professor Phil Powell, Indiana University Associate Dean of Kelley Academic Programs at Indianapolis and Academic Director of the Indiana Business Research Center to talk about the report. You can view the full interview in the video player above.

readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — November 15, 2022

CPD seeking information – Carmel police are seeking information regarding four people (pictured) who are believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor from Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., just before 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Morley at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 20-70453.
CARMEL, IN
goffrugbyreport.com

Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten

In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
COLUMBUS, OH
WISH-TV

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
readthereporter.com

Ben Lehman elected to Hamilton Heights school board

That’s what Ben Lehman said after his election win Tuesday night. “I am also extremely grateful for all the supporters who helped secure the White River Township seat on the Hamilton Heights School Board,” Lehman said. Lehman steps into the seat held by Doug Ozolins for the past...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Shackleford looks to become Indy’s first Black and first female mayor

State Rep. Robin Shackleford, the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, announced Thursday at the Madam Walker Legacy Center that she will seek the Democratic nomination to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023, a decision that could pit her against incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett in the Democratic primary next May.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State defeats Ball State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Three Noblesville officers graduate from IMPD Leadership Academy

Congratulations to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Jordan Granger, Sgt. David Barnes, and Sgt. Corey McGriff who graduated on Friday from the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2022-2. (Above, from left) Chief John Mann, Officer Matt Foley, Deputy Chief Eric Cunningham, Lieutenant Jordan Granger, Sergeant David Barnes, Sergeant Corey McGriff, Lieutenant Matt...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
osfhealthcare.org

LVADs improve, extend life for heart failure patients

The words hit Rick Kurth like a ton of bricks. Since 2004, the attorney from Danville, Illinois, had been managing a virus in the left ventricle of his heart. On March 23, 2022, Rick was at an Indianapolis, Indiana, hospital, and he thought he was going home after some tests.
DANVILLE, IL
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

