ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Batavia High School brings out the red, white and blue for veterans

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 5 days ago

Harold McJury’s four grandchildren ran over to him after an assembly Thursday in Batavia High School’s auditorium.

He had been one of the guests of honor during a Veterans Day ceremony.

“It’s so fun, I get to see my grandpa at school,” granddaughter Lucy Taggart said, just moments after playing the solemn “Taps” on trumpet. “And celebrate him.”

It wasn’t the first such ceremony for McJury, he said, but he liked that this one included students.

“The first thing that goes through my mind is that it's wonderful to have the high school do something like this for the veterans because that helps young people to understand what a veteran is. And then they go on, and maybe they'll be in the service, maybe they won't, but a few of them probably will, so they understand the importance of serving our country,” he said. “And, as far as myself goes, I was very fortunate because I went into service during Vietnam, and I always felt it was my duty to do that. So I figured the best place to be, and would be in the Navy. The Navy is a good place. To be in all the services are good, but I always thought the Navy was something special.”

McJury, a Batavia native, served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973. The 72-year-old liked submarines and wanted to be stationed on one “since I was a little boy,” he said. He was part of the Submarine Service with the USS Lafayette, which was christened by then-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in May 1962.

Married 52 years to his wife Donna, they even had a Christmas dinner on a sub around 1972. Their granddaughter isn’t the only musical one in the family, as all of them are involved in band, and grandpa plays trumpet as well.

He plays for events at the National Cemetery in Corfu and has years of experience.

“So I've played trumpet all my life as well. They're all playing something,” he said. “I feel that being a veteran, and defending our country, is a very important thing. And I do still feel that to this day, there should be a time between high school and college that you serve a year or so. You know, you don't have to stay, you just go for a year. It sort of solidifies all that stuff.”

Thursday’s ceremony included a band medley of various popular and patriotic tunes; vocal solos for “The Star-Spangled Banner” by student Abigail Hoerbelt and “God Bless America” by student Clara Wood; a strings performance of signature military songs, prompting branch members to stand when their song was played; and a message from keynote speaker Assemblyman Steve Hawley.

"There are never enough words to fully express our appreciation and gratitude, gratitude for the sacrifice the veterans have made for our nation,” Hawley said. “Their courage and determination are a true testament to the American spirit and embodiment of freedom and celebration of what our nation stands for.”

A veteran himself, Hawley’s family also served, including his late father R. Stephen Hawley,  who served in Burma during World War II and was awarded a Bronze Star as part of Merrill’s Marauders. Hawley’s uncle also served during World War II, and was awarded a Purple Heart for the wounds he received during the war.

Hawley talked about “one of the crowning pieces of legislation that I've sponsored, that got signed into law,” referring to the Gold Star Families bill that provides free college tuition for Gold Star families who have lost a loved one during military service.

“As we gather here today to honor our heroes, please know we can never say thank you enough for the service of our veterans, to our country. Please, today take a moment to reflect on what it means to live in America, and the sacrifices our veterans have made to keep us safe and free,” he said. “And please thank them for their service when you see them 365 days a year. God bless America. Happy Veterans Day everybody.”

Top Photo: Batavia High School student Lucy Taggart plays "Taps" for the finale of a Veterans Day assembly Thursday at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium; High school Principal Paul Kesler talks about the veterans, including Lucy's grandpa Harold McJury, second from left, and their service; students perform patriotic songs in a strings section, concert band (not pictured) and chorus; keynote speaker Assemblyman Steve Hawley offers a thankful message to veterans; Kesler and members Michael Marchese and Matt Doeringer of Boy Scouts Troop 6 serve as the color guard. Photos by Joanne Beck.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Mr. George E. Bell

Batavia - George E. Bell, 71 of Batavia, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Buffalo General Hospital. George was born Saturday, March 31st, 1951 in Batavia, a son of the late Earl Bell and Ruth Moore Bell. George was self-employed as a contractor for nearly 40 years. He...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Pamela S. Weller

Elba - Pamela S. Weller, 67 of Elba passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born Tuesday, September 13th, 1955 in Batavia, NY a daughter of the late Lorne Horton and Nancy Horton. Pamela married the love of her life, Darwin Weller, on May 31, 1986. She worked...
ELBA, NY
The Batavian

Charles L. Sage

Charles L. Sage, 86 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Friday (November 11, 2022) at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia. He was born January 23, 1936 in Batavia, a son of the late William and Elsie Tiede Sage. Mr. Sage served his country with the U.S. Army...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Tammy Jean Culver

Tammy Jean Culver, 58, of Batavia passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2022 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Batavia NY on August 18, 1964 to the late Herbert Scroger and the late Gloria (Kinne) Cardinali. She graduated Oakfield Alabama Central School in 1983 and graduated from Continental Beauty School as a Cosmetologist. After marrying David Culver on October 10, 1987, she opened up of own shop, Tammy's Beauty Shop in South Alabama for 29 years and retired in 2016 after moving to Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Bowling tournament raises $1,385 for Oakfield man

The local bowling community rolled out the red carpet for an Oakfield resident and longtime kegler who has been battling bladder cancer. A 3-person no-tap tournament to benefit Claude Schultz that took place at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia on Saturday generated $1,385 to help pay for the 62-year-old tractor trailer master technician’s medical bills.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Family seeks missing poodle in Pavilion

Catrina Colvin and her family are hoping that their apricot-colored mini toy poodle has been spotted -- and perhaps rescued from the cold -- since he went missing at the corner of York and South streets around 7 p.m. Sunday in Pavilion. Thomas Jefferson was in his yard for a few minutes, and when Catrina's mom opened the door for him to come back inside, the 7-pound fluffly pooch was gone. 
PAVILION, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

James F. Cassidy

- James F. Cassidy, 70 of Corfu, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Crossroads House in Batavia, after a brave battle with cancer and surrounded by family. He was born on July 19, 1952, the son of the late Francis Cassidy and Helen Judge. He was also preceded in death by his brother Wayne Cassidy.
CORFU, NY
The Batavian

Holiday Festival, visit from Santa set for Sunday in Batavia

Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County had the first of its two-day Holiday Festival Saturday at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the venue, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. This is the club’s 10th annual artisan and vendor marketplace, with at least 100 vendors, a visit from Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a Buffalo Bills door prize.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

School trips on tap for BCSD board meeting

Just as Americans across the country are eager to hit the road for post-COVID travel, Batavia City Schools staff has wanderlust in mind for student trips. From a chorus trip to New York City and a student excursion to see the inner workings of Washington, D.C., to a competitive journey in an effort to secure a hockey championship in Albany, the trips will be up for review during the board’s meeting next week.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Recovery Station organizes group that 'hit the trail' in support of veterans

Organized by Harry Rascoe, director of The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road, this group participated in the Mission 22 Walk on the Ellicott Trail from the DeWitt Recreation Area on Cedar Street to Seven Springs Road and back to The Recovery Station today to bring awareness to a high rate of suicide among the veteran population. "The Recovery Station (a program of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) is here to help everyone in need but on this day we chose to shine a special light on our veterans and their struggles after returning home from military service," Rascoe said. Submitted photo.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Display Downtown honors GLOW residents who served in the military

Al Kurek (top photo) has a goal: To open a museum honoring veterans, the men and women from the GLOW region who served and sacrificed in the name of freedom. He and fellow volunteers have already started collecting items to display, and some of those items have been set up for the public to view at 85 Main St., Batavia (the former Next Level Fitness location). 
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York

The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

A man who sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced ten years to life. 42 year old Wesley Thigpen, was called a poison by judge Melissa Cianfrini as she handed down the sentence. The day in court was fraught with warnings and outbursts and capped off with Thigpen refusing to sign an order of protection. Cianfrini told him it would go into his file and that parole boards would see what kind of person he was. She left the court before corrections officers removed him.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
853
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy