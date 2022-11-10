It was an eventful wrap up to the South Dakota High School Football Championships at the DakotaDome Saturday, as both the 11AA and 11AAA champions were crowned in front of near capacity crowds. In Class 11AA, the #1 Pierre Governors defeated #2 Tea Area 35-20 to secure its SIXTH straight state championship, and seventh in school history. Pierre QB Lincoln Kienholz will now prepare for the next level, as he committed as a three-star recruit to the University of Washington as a QB. Kienholz finishes his high school career as the leader in passing yards (all classes), and even set a new South Dakota High School Championship Record in his final game Saturday, completing a 92-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Jack Merkwan, breaking a 80-yard record set in 2011.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO