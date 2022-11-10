Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
kelo.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
No slaughterhouse ban leaves South Dakota pork processors going hog wild
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the state’s largest city rejected the ban […]
wnax.com
Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services
Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
kynt1450.com
LOCAL SPORTS 11-14-22
It was an eventful wrap up to the South Dakota High School Football Championships at the DakotaDome Saturday, as both the 11AA and 11AAA champions were crowned in front of near capacity crowds. In Class 11AA, the #1 Pierre Governors defeated #2 Tea Area 35-20 to secure its SIXTH straight state championship, and seventh in school history. Pierre QB Lincoln Kienholz will now prepare for the next level, as he committed as a three-star recruit to the University of Washington as a QB. Kienholz finishes his high school career as the leader in passing yards (all classes), and even set a new South Dakota High School Championship Record in his final game Saturday, completing a 92-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Jack Merkwan, breaking a 80-yard record set in 2011.
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Two people are dead following a crash along I90. A broken down bus delays a football game. A 29-year-old man has...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton’s WNAX hits 100
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D. “You know what’s fascinating is the fact that...
Saturday Night Scoreboard – November 12th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 1 South Dakota State 31 Illinois State 7 South Dakota 19 North Dakota 28 Augustana 49 SMSU 0 Sioux Falls 50 Upper Iowa 6 MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL South Dakota 82 Dakota State 6 Augustana 46 Washburn 75 Sioux Falls […]
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
KELOLAND TV
The impact Stampede players make off the ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
kynt1450.com
Labor Unions Helping Communities
Labor Unions assist more than just members of the union. James Heeren (Here en), Business Agent for Teamsters Local 120, describes the most visible evidence of unions in the Yankton area…. The purpose of any labor union is to give workers a unified voice in negotiations, but many of them...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 13th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Angler Ice Institute wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Dozens of vendors and experts will be showing-off the latest and greatest in ice shacks, augers, electronics plus jigs and lures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7.
KELOLAND TV
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
Jefferson rolls Harrisburg, claims first ever state title
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson football team has claimed the first ever team state championship in school history. In just their second season, the Cavaliers have climbed to the top of 11AAA with a 12-0 season, that concluded Saturday in the DakotaDome with a state championship. Jefferson rolled past Harrisburg in this year’s title […]
kelo.com
Sioux Falls City Council looks to improve downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4pm informational meeting, the council will hear reports from the Accessible Housing Authority board, as well the Homeless Task force. At the 6pm regular meeting, the council will consider a taxation ordinance...
South Dakota navy veteran receives new minivan
A Sioux Falls woman will be heading into Veterans Day from behind the wheel of a brand-new minivan.
Comments / 2