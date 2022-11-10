ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services

Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”

This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
LOCAL SPORTS 11-14-22

It was an eventful wrap up to the South Dakota High School Football Championships at the DakotaDome Saturday, as both the 11AA and 11AAA champions were crowned in front of near capacity crowds. In Class 11AA, the #1 Pierre Governors defeated #2 Tea Area 35-20 to secure its SIXTH straight state championship, and seventh in school history. Pierre QB Lincoln Kienholz will now prepare for the next level, as he committed as a three-star recruit to the University of Washington as a QB. Kienholz finishes his high school career as the leader in passing yards (all classes), and even set a new South Dakota High School Championship Record in his final game Saturday, completing a 92-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Jack Merkwan, breaking a 80-yard record set in 2011.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Two people are dead following a crash along I90. A broken down bus delays a football game. A 29-year-old man has...
Yankton’s WNAX hits 100

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D. “You know what’s fascinating is the fact that...
Saturday Night Scoreboard – November 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 1 South Dakota State 31 Illinois State 7 South Dakota 19 North Dakota 28 Augustana 49 SMSU 0 Sioux Falls 50 Upper Iowa 6 MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL South Dakota 82 Dakota State 6 Augustana 46 Washburn 75 Sioux Falls […]
More light snow and cold in the forecast

Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
The impact Stampede players make off the ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
Labor Unions Helping Communities

Labor Unions assist more than just members of the union. James Heeren (Here en), Business Agent for Teamsters Local 120, describes the most visible evidence of unions in the Yankton area…. The purpose of any labor union is to give workers a unified voice in negotiations, but many of them...
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Angler Ice Institute wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Dozens of vendors and experts will be showing-off the latest and greatest in ice shacks, augers, electronics plus jigs and lures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7.
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
Jefferson rolls Harrisburg, claims first ever state title

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson football team has claimed the first ever team state championship in school history. In just their second season, the Cavaliers have climbed to the top of 11AAA with a 12-0 season, that concluded Saturday in the DakotaDome with a state championship. Jefferson rolled past Harrisburg in this year’s title […]
Sioux Falls City Council looks to improve downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4pm informational meeting, the council will hear reports from the Accessible Housing Authority board, as well the Homeless Task force. At the 6pm regular meeting, the council will consider a taxation ordinance...
