WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
WITN
ENC school districts, companies partner to fight period poverty
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - International corporations are partnering with Eastern Carolina school systems to provide resources for students. International Paper has partnered with Craven County, Jones County, and Pamlico County schools and the United Way of Coastal Carolina to create Feminine Hygiene, or Fem-Hy packs for students to help fight the lack of feminine hygiene products throughout the area.
‘Office Hours’ event a chance for Kinston residents to provide feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In an effort to encourage feedback and input from the public, Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs is hosting an “Office Hours” event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will take place at the Lenoir County Council on Aging, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. “From filling potholes to increasing public safety, […]
New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
WITN
Colleges wrestle with safety concerns after U.Va. shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Safety on every college campus is always a top priority, but even more so after three University of Virginia students were shot and killed on Sunday. Though there is always a fear that something could go wrong, some East Carolina University students say they feel fairly safe on campus, as the ECU Police Department has been proactive in providing safety resources for students, faculty, and staff members.
WITN
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
WITN
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
WITN
Carteret County 19-year-old faces drug charges
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say a 19-year-old has been arrested after they found drugs on him during a traffic stop. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says John Sugg was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule-I, felony possession of cocaine, manufacture marijuana, manufacture schedule-I, maintaining a vehicle and maintaining a dwelling.
WITN
WITN takes home several RTDNAC awards during ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN journalists were recognized for their work at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards. Justin Lundy, Maddie Kerth, Lauren Baker, and Deric Rush received awards for different categories at the ceremony held in Charlotte on Saturday. Entertainment:. 1st Place:...
WITN
Gaming fundraiser exceeds goal to benefit Eastern Carolina kids
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coming off of COVID the ECU Board Gaming and Table Top Society worked quickly to make sure the Extra Life fundraiser would still happen. Extra Life is a nationwide fundraiser that benefit the children that utilize Children’s Miracle Network services. Over the weekend, the group...
neusenews.com
Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund
Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
NC city votes to end red light camera program
City officials said vehicle crashes at the intersections where the red lights were installed went down by 29 percent.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Employee prepped ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Slaw chopper and slicer were visibly dirty. Some food on steam table were less than 135F. Many flies in kitchen and dining areas. Wet wiping cloths laying on prep tables and carts.
WITN
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
Two Carteret County men facing drug charges in separate cases
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Newport men are facing drug charges in separate arrests that happened recently. John Sugg, 19, of Newport, was arrested by members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1 after a traffic stop where cocaine, marijuana and $1,550 were found in the vehicle. Investigators said the arrest stemmed from […]
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – “The People’s Tree” made a stop on the coast in New Bern on Saturday. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for Saturday’s event. “From the Mountains to the Sea” is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the […]
WITN
Craven Community College receives scholarship grant for Computer-Integrated Machining students
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college has received a grant to help provide scholarships for its students. The Career Programs department at Craven Community College has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation. The funds will be used to support scholarships for students...
2 North Carolina felons nabbed, guns confiscated, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
