gowatertown.net
Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
KELOLAND TV
69-year-old man identified as victim in Lincoln County fatal crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Centerville, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls last Tuesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
nwestiowa.com
Canton, SD, man faces additional charges
BELOIT—A Canton, SD, man faces further charges from an incident about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit. The arrest of Mason David Laird, who turned 27 on Nov. 13, stemmed from a report of a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier stopped in the middle of Bridge Street in Beloit, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton fire crews battle fire near Missouri River
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a garage fire blocks away from the Missouri River in Yankton. Authorities say it happened in the area of West 3rd & Linn Street around p.m. Sunday. The Yankton Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash. Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a young robbery suspect turned himself in shortly after officers released surveillance footage of the crime. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, Nov. 7, around 5:30 a.m., a man went into a gas station in southwest Sioux Falls displayed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to single-vehicle crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single-vehicle car accident happened in Norfolk on Friday afternoon. Officials were called to 1300 Benjamin Avenue and upon arrival a car could be seen in the middle of the highway with its airbags deployed. An ambulance was on scene but there's no word yet on if...
KELOLAND TV
Lennox police investigating stolen trailer
LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A call about a suspicious trailer turned out to be a theft, Lennox police say. On Wednesday evening, the Lennox Police Department received a call about a suspicious trailer when they discovered it had actually been stolen. Officers eventually found out the trailer had been...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
kfgo.com
Sioux Falls man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO/KELO) — A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of distributing a controlled substance and money laundering as part of a large meth ring. According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Omar Perez-Ochoa, and 41-year-old John Radermacher, of Couderay, Wisc., were indicted by a federal grand jury in September.
KELOLAND TV
SF Police share robbery surveillance video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for the person that robbed a convenience store on Monday, November 7. Sioux Falls Police posted this surveillance video from the robbery:. If you recognize him or have any info on the robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
Norfolk police arrested a woman after substances were found during a home check. Police were called to the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue around 3:30 afternoon on Tuesday to assist probation officers during a home check. During the check, officers found items that appeared to be related to drugs.\. Upon...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man convicted in South Dakota federal court of running drug ring from prison
SIOUX FALLS - A Nebraska man has been found guilty by a South Dakota jury of running a drug ring from prison. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, also known as Pato, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal jury in Sioux Falls. He was serving a 31 to 64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The verdict was returned last week.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
siouxlandnews.com
Police investigate homicide in Yankton, suspect arrested
YANKTON, S.D. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead Sunday night in Yankton. Yankton Police say that on November 6th, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Officers were advised of a deceased female located in the 1300 block of Whiting Dr. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the death of a female and a homicide investigation began.
