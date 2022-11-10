Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
Augusta commissioners closer to a balanced 2023 budget, but not everyone on board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s still a work in progress, but Augusta commissioners are getting closer to a balanced 2023 budget. “I think I’m comfortable, I don’t think there’s a budget you can make that’s going to be exactly what you want, I think we got some things done,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.
WJBF.com
Rabid raccoon found in Columbia County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health is informing residents to be cautious after a rabid raccoon was observed on November 10, in a populated area near Hickory Drive and North Belair Road in Columbia County. The raccoon appeared sick and unable to move, but did...
WRDW-TV
Cancer Support Services preps for annual Light for the Fight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services, formally known as The Lydia Project, strives to make life easier for those battling cancer, providing financial and emotional support to anyone starting treatment or needing healing. The nonprofit’s annual Lights for the Fight campaign kicks off in December. Luminaries will line the...
WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
WJBF.com
theClubhou.se holding 10 year birthday bash fundraiser
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – theClubhou.se is celebrating 10 years of being in business. The 10 year birthday celebration is a ticketed event, as well as a fundraiser. It’s also a chance recognize all those who have used the facility for the past decade. “As a nonprofit organization, theClubhou.se...
WJBF.com
Cyber Center of Excellence holds German-Italian Memorial
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF)- Sunday afternoon people gathered to honor the lives of those who served on the forefront during World War II. “Moments like this are just a great opportunity to put all of this together, representing your nation, spread values in which you believe,” Major Davide Tornese said.
WJBF.com
DC lawmakers react after 3 killed, 2 hurt in UVA shooting
DC lawmakers react after 3 killed, 2 hurt in UVA …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Herschel Walker visits Augusta in “Evict Warnock” …. Augusta looks to put less into contingency to cover …. Augusta commissioners looking at new spending requests for the 2023 budget to cover the costs...
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
WRDW-TV
How homeless vets are getting help in Augusta, elsewhere
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteers in Augusta and across the U.S. are working to help veterans who defended Americans and their freedoms but have no home to call their own. Toward that end, the Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a Homeless Veteran...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor speaks out against Senate candidate Walker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost a week after Election Night, the campaign for a Georgia Senate seat is hot in Augusta. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis started off the morning by holding “No Way Walker: Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Voters Stand Against Herschel Walker.”. “We’ve got a Senate race that’s...
Man dead following shooting in Augusta; suspect arrested
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.The incident happened Friday, November 11, at Norris Place Apartments.Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton, was found shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.Daniel Burke is charged in connection with his murder.
wfxg.com
Arrest made following Augusta murder
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A 25-year old Lincolnton man died from his injuries following a shooting on Friday night in Augusta. According to investigators, Quidarius Collins was struck at Norris Place Apartments, 1931 Murphy Road, and died at an area hospital. A suspect, Daniel Burke, also 25-years old, was detained at...
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
WRDW-TV
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
RCSO deputy shot on Bungalow Road in South Augusta
UPDATE, 3:19 P.M., 11/11/2022 – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was shot in the line-of-duty. The GBI has confirmed that his name is Michael Cole. WARNING: The following article contains 911 and dispatch calls from the incident that may be considered disturbing to […]
WRDW-TV
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
A Card Game on the Southside
Light chatter, ripples of laughter and five ladies playing cards kept the southside of Edgefield Square alive on Friday afternoon. They are an Aiken card group enjoying beautiful weather and the tables and chairs that the Town so graciously provided for visitors and homefolk. It is hoped that many others will find their way to this spot to bring cheer and good spirits to our Town.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Jenkins County
Johnson Grove Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation in southwestern Jenkins County, established in 1909. This chapel was replaced by a newer structure across the road in 1999 but still stands beside the cemetery.
2nd suspect wanted in murder of man on Old Savannah Road
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened back in October on Old Savannah Road.
