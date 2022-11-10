Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
State Representative Tom Craddick files bill to update outdated terminology for those with intellectual disabilities
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a press release from State Representative Tom Craddick’s office, today, Representative Craddick filed House Bill 446 to update the Texas statute references for those with intellectual disabilities. By updating the terminology used in statute that refer to intellectual disabilities, it will help in...
KLTV
East Texas contractor shares impact of National Apprenticeship Week
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across the country, there is a shortage of professionals who work in skilled trades, especially electricians. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts nearly 80,000 new electricians will be needed each year for the next 10 years. Finding tomorrow’s skilled workers is one of the goal’s of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week.
KLTV
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
Comments / 0