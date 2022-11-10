Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilkes-Barre workers prep for holiday activities on Public Square
Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square was a bustle of holly, jolly activity Monday as Mayor George Brown’s elves were busy prepping for another magical holiday season. Department of Public Works employees raised the city Christmas tree and set up the ice rink to get the downtown venue ready for fun-filled wintry activities and events.
WFMZ-TV Online
LCTI evacuated due to bomb threat, again
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A bomb threat is once again disrupting school at the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute. The North Whitehall Township school received multiple threats around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, LCTI said in a statement. All students were evacuated to the Schnecksville fire house, as is protocol,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community mourns Bob Uguccioni, former head of Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau
The Pocono Mountains is mourning a champion of the community, Bob Uguccioni, who passed away Saturday at 87 years old. A fixture for more than 50 years, it's hard to imagine the Poconos would be where they are today without Uguccioni, known as "Mr. Pocono." He served as the Executive...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Salem Twp. equipment rollover
One man was killed Friday evening when a piece of heavy equipment rolled over into an embankment in Salem Twp. Thomas Rinehimer, 42, died of multiple traumatic injuries following the accident reported in the 1600 block of U.S. Route 11 around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to a call for a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro in Pennsylvania governor's race
Republican Doug Mastriano conceded the Pennsylvania governor's race to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Mastriano posted his concession on Twitter Sunday evening. It comes as results show Shapiro with a commanding 14% lead, with almost all votes counted. Shapiro declared victory on election night after the Associated Press and other media outlets...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vuckovich earns leadership recognition
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Mr. Michael Vuckovich, has been recognized as an outstanding leader in education by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. Mr. Vuckovich is the recipient of the Leadership In Public Education award for 2022. This award is given annually by PASA to those educational leaders who demonstrate a commitment to school administration as a profession, to public education and to one’s colleagues, including participation in and leadership with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
WFMZ-TV Online
Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution
Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats. If...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man fatally shot at student apartment complex near KU
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — An 18-year-old Reading man was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex adjacent to the campus of Kutztown University, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development in Maxatawny Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson School Board member censured after public outcry
SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Wilson School Board voted 8-0 at a special meeting Monday night to censure board member Michael Martin and request his resignation. Martin abstained from the vote. The censure also removes Martin as treasurer of the board and from serving on all committees, but the...
Comments / 0