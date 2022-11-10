Indiana Area School District Superintendent Mr. Michael Vuckovich, has been recognized as an outstanding leader in education by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. Mr. Vuckovich is the recipient of the Leadership In Public Education award for 2022. This award is given annually by PASA to those educational leaders who demonstrate a commitment to school administration as a profession, to public education and to one’s colleagues, including participation in and leadership with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO