kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Set to Host Texas for Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host their final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when they host the Texas Longhorns at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will celebrate its 11 seniors prior to the final home game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 120th Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on FOX

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will close out the 2022 regular season with the 120th Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on November 26, which is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The Kansas vs. Kansas State series dates...
MANHATTAN, KS
kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks to Face Blue Devils in Champions Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its 12th State Farm Champions Classic, No. 5 Kansas (2-0) will face No. 7 Duke (2-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The contest will start at 8:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Senior Day vs. Texas Set for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will close out the home portion of its 2022 schedule on Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday night. The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The matchup between the Jayhawks and Longhorns will be Kansas’ 11th...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Red Raiders Top Jayhawks in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Devin Neal rushed for 190 yards and quarterback Jason Bean threw for three touchdowns, but the Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 43-28 on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders opened the scoring on their first drive, marching 75 yards...
LUBBOCK, TX

