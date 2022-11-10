ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Of Bullied Black Girl Who Died By Suicide Plans To File $14M Lawsuit

By Zuri Anderson
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Courtesy of Izzy Tichenor's GoFundMe

The family of a Black fifth grader who died by suicide plans to file a $14.1 million lawsuit against a Utah school district, employees, and more, according to KUTV .

Attorneys representing Brittany Tichenor-Cox say they're seeking damages over the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor . Izzy passed away from suicide on November 6, 2021, from alleged bullying at Foxboro Elementary School in North Salt Lake City. Students said she smelled bad, called her racial slurs, and mocked her eyebrows, skin color, and disabilities, according to the notice of claim.

The notice names Foxboro Elementary, Davis Schools, and over a dozen administrators and employees as defendants. They're accused of violating 16 federal and state laws and failing to respond adequately to complaints from Izzy's family about the rampant bullying . The filing also alleges the school and district didn't provide services to the girl and her family when they were homeless.

“It’s the responsibility of schoolteachers and administrators to help people they see are in need — especially young, vulnerable, innocent children, and they did not do anything with the complaints — by the mother and the stepfather and the child — of being called names," Milton Grimes , one of the lawyers representing Izzy's family, said in a statement.

The tragedy sparked national outrage and even a Department of Justice investigation into Davis Schools for alleged racism. The district settled with the DOJ but must implement several requirements to curb racial discrimination.

Davis Schools responded to the litigation in its own statement:

"The Davis School District sends its sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Izzy Tichenor. As we approach the anniversary of her passing, we are mindful of the impact she’s left on the community. We love Izzy and our focus and energy remain devoted to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students. We appreciate the interest on the case, but until we carefully review it and confer with legal counsel, our district will not be able to comment further."

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Handsome Terrance
3d ago

I would have crashed out over my kids so much racism these people so obsessed with the color of a skin than the contents of a person’s character. I would have went after the parents because that is a taught hatred

BIN: Black Information Network

