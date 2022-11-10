Here’s what will be open on Veterans Day after Tropical Storm Nicole swept through

Tropical Storm Nicole will finish her trek through Florida when Veterans Day begins Friday, meaning many business will reopen their doors at a time when most are off work.

Here’s a list of what will be open and closed for the day:

Supermarkets

▪ Publix : Normal hours, generally 7 a.m.-10 p.m., but check with your local store. Several markets had hours adjusted to the storm but have returned to business as usual.

▪ Winn-Dixie : Regular business hours; check with your store.

▪ Sedano’s : Regular business hours; check with your store.

▪ The Fresh Market : Regular business hours; check with your store.

▪ Whole Foods Market : 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Aldi : Regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays is reserved for COVID vulnerable shoppers, such as the elderly.

▪ Trader Joe’s : Regular 8 a.m.-9 p.m. hours.

Pharmacies

▪ Walgreens: Open; check with your store.

▪ CVS: Open; check with your store.

▪ Navarro: Open; check with your store.

▪ Publix : Open; check with your store.

Recreation and shopping

▪ Beaches: Open.

▪ Parks: Most parks will be open from sunrise to sunset on Veterans Day. Check local park hours.

▪ Malls: Aventura Mall, Dolphin Mall, Dania Pointe and the Simon-owned malls (Dadeland Mall, The Falls, Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, International Mall, Sawgrass Mills, Coral Square, Town Center at Boca Raton) will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Libraries: Closed.

Schools

▪ Miami-Dade County Public Schools: All MDCPS schools will be closed.

▪ Broward County Public Schools: All BCPS schools will be closed, marking the third day of closure since it shut its doors on Wednesday due to Nicole.

▪ Public universities, colleges: Most, such as Florida International University and Miami Dade College, are closed.

Government

▪ City and county buildings: Closed.

▪ Courts: Closed.

Transit, banks, garbage

▪ Mass transit: In Miami-Dade , public transportation will operate on its normal schedule. Broward County Transit will also operate on its usual schedule.

▪ Garbage: Regular collections in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

▪ Banks: Closed

▪ Mail delivery and other delivery services: USPS post offices are closed, and the Postal Service will not deliver mail or packages.

UPS will still offer pickup and delivery option, and the company’s stores will also be open. UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will require one more business day before delivery.

All FedEx units will run a normal schedule on Veterans Day.

▪ United States Stock Markets: Open.