Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.No one has been arrested at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.Police say it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
St. Cloud Community Response Team Makes Arrest
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team collared a St. Cloud man Tuesday. The CRT arrested 60-year-old Thomas Forcier of St. Cloud for multiple warrants as well as stalking and protection order violations. Forcier was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of Goettens...
St. Paul woman sentenced in Redwood County court for aiding car thief
A St. Paul woman, Alicia Ko Yang, age 37, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for aiding a car thief in Redwood Falls several months ago. According to court documents, on Sept. 17 of this year, a Redwood Falls Police Officer was on routine patrol. Near the intersection of E. Bridge Street and North Halvorson Street, the officer noted a vehicle with a license plate indicting the vehicle had been stolen. The officer performed a traffic stop on Highway 19, near Justice Avenue.
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.
St. Croix Woman Charged in Home Depot Credit Card Fraud
A St. Croix woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she defrauded Home Depot, the V.I. Police Department reported. Detectives with the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into fraudulent activities at the store on Oct. 12, 2021, according to the VIPD report. As a result, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Wendy Roberts, 41, it said.
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
Death investigation underway after two bodies discovered in Jackson County home
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check in the Town of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Deputies discovered two bodies, deceased, inside the home.
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze
The first appearance of winter weather on Twin Cities roads Friday evening led to more than 100 crashes across the metro. Below is a look at the Minnesota 511 traffic report at around 10:20 p.m. as light snow passed through the east metro, combining with plunging temperatures to create slick conditions on the roads.
This Heartfelt Minnesota Advice Needs to be Read by St. Cloud Drivers!
Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.
She said no…
Her 2012 Aitkin High School graduating class motto by Abe Lincoln was, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life, it’s the life in your years that count.” Nicole Michelle Hammond was 28 years old when she was murdered at her workplace, Dubow Textiles in St. Cloud. On the morning of Oct. 24, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to a parking lot of a business where...
Woman accused of embezzling $100,000
A Mount Airy woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $100,000 from a local business where she was employed for years. Emily Stone Hawks, 48, of 123 Tumbleweed Trail, was taken into custody last Thursday as the result of an investigation of financial records at Professional Rental Services on Frederick Street.
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
North Minnesota hunter rescued after sinking into swamp
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after sinking waist-deep into a swamp. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for a report of the hunter stuck in Portage Township -- a town south of Crane Lake and just a few miles from the U.S.-Canada border.
St. Cloud Has a Winning Lottery Ticket
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner here in St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday's North 5 drawing was sold at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. The prize won is $57,253. The North 5 drawings are held daily...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds
Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire that destroyed a house in St. Paul Thursday. The St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East around 2:20 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the two-story house.
