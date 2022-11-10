Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndiana State
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
cbs4indy.com
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year.
cbs4indy.com
Jury trial for IMPD officers accused of excessive force scheduled to begin
A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force related to arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis. Jury trial for IMPD officers accused of excessive …. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Shots fired during home invasion robbery on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said shots were fired during a home invasion robbery at a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4000 block of Autumn Crest Court for a reported home invasion with shots fired.
cbs4indy.com
4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021.
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
cbs4indy.com
Young athletes show of their acrobatic skills during Ninja Games in Westfield Sunday
WESTFIELD, Ind. – In a battle of vigorous stunts and acrobatic moves, dozens of young athletes and hundreds of adults gathered for NinjaCon this weekend. The action-packed event took place at a new gymnasium in Westfield, which houses the global headquarters for NinjaZone. This weekend’s competition brought together more than 90 NinjaZone coaches from around the country and Canada. On Sunday, dozens of kids took their skills to the mat.
cbs4indy.com
Tis’ the season: Sub-freezing temps usher in Indy pothole season
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a little early, but tis’ the season… for more potholes. With Indianapolis temperatures forecast this week to ping-pong between the 10s and the 40s, experts say the seesawing is a perfect formula for pothole creation. “That freeze/thaw cycle is absolutely the thing that...
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores
Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/police-arrest-indianapolis-serial-robbery-suspects/. Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies …. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November....
cbs4indy.com
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
INDIANAPOLIS – A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Police said...
cbs4indy.com
Below average temperatures, no new records expected
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will only top off in the lower 40s, well below average for this time of year! While it will be cold, it won’t be the coldest temperature we’ve had on this date. Record high temperature: 76° (1971) Record low temperature: 11° (1986)...
cbs4indy.com
Volunteers begin installation for Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS– It was a snowy morning Saturday for volunteers of the IBEW Local 41 union, who were working to put up the lights for the Circle of Lights this year. The volunteers spent the past few weeks checking each light to make sure they work, and then spent about 5 hours Saturday morning stringing them along the circle. The yearly lighting of Monument Circle is seen by many residents and officials as a great kick-off for the holidays.
cbs4indy.com
Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director...
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: Regionals
INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game.
cbs4indy.com
Hogsett promises to make re-election announcement
INDIANAPOLIS — After a career spent mostly in public service, from Indiana Secretary of State to U.S. Attorney to failed congressional, senate and attorney general candidate, in 2015 Joe Hogsett apparently found a job that fit him as mayor of Indianapolis. “I’ve loved being mayor,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed...
cbs4indy.com
Indy DPW Snow Force hitting the road ahead of possible snowy conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is activating some of its Snow Force Drivers ahead of snow chances that may create some slick conditions. 65 trucks from the Indy DPW’s Snow Force team will hit the roads starting at 11 p.m. Monday night. Drivers will pre-treat roadways. Forecasts indicate a chance of some snow accumulation regularly until Wednesday.
cbs4indy.com
Several chances for snow this week; temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below average
November got off to a very warm start. Temperatures were above average for the first 11 days of the month. The unseasonably warm air gave us temperatures ten degrees above what we normally see this time of year. Of course, that was before the strong cold front brought a record 2.7″ of snow Saturday, and left behind a sharply colder airmass. The cold blast will be with us all week long. The average high this time of year is 52° and we will be 15 to 25 degrees below average for the next seven days.
cbs4indy.com
Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at...
