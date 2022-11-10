November got off to a very warm start. Temperatures were above average for the first 11 days of the month. The unseasonably warm air gave us temperatures ten degrees above what we normally see this time of year. Of course, that was before the strong cold front brought a record 2.7″ of snow Saturday, and left behind a sharply colder airmass. The cold blast will be with us all week long. The average high this time of year is 52° and we will be 15 to 25 degrees below average for the next seven days.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO