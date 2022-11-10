ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Opioid and stimulant conference held at Hotel Topeka

By Sam Cohen
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drug overdoses kill more than 100,000 people each year, according to the federal government. Now, a local non-profit is trying to change the narrative.

Today marked the sixth annual opioid and stimulant conference. The event was hosted by Douglas County Citizen’s Committee on Alcoholism, or DCCCA for short.

Throughout the course of the event, attendees listened to keynote speakers ranging from addiction specialists to first responders.

Trauma centers, healthcare teams, and drug addiction specialists from across the state of Kansas were also in attendance. The teams handed out flyers and information about opioid and stimulant abuse.

Former users of opioids and stimulants were also invited to the conference to share their stories.

“I think messages that we’re sending, and we hope resonate with attendees today, people who are in recovery are heroes. They’ve dealt with the disease of addiction, and they’ve overcome, and their living lives free of substances,” said DCCCA CEO Lori Alvarado.

Below are resources for you or someone you may know struggling with addiction abuse:

DCCCA- 1-785-841-4138

Suicide Hotline- 988

