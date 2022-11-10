ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops nab fatal hit-skip suspect who dragged victim

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officers in Middleburgh Heights apprehended a man accused of killing another man by intentionally ramming him with his vehicle and dragging him beneath it.

A Thursday news release from Cleveland police offers new details on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, incident.

Driver wanted for hitting pedestrian in Cleveland

Preliminary information suggests the suspect, a 49-year-old Cleveland Heights man, assaulted his ex-girlfriend, a 43-year-old Sandusky woman — slapping her several times in the face and injuring her leg, according to a police report — then followed her to a gas station near the intersection of East 152nd Street and South Waterloo Road at about 7:30 a.m. that day.

The woman had a restraining order against the suspect, according to police.

The woman’s current boyfriend, another 49-year-old man from Cleveland Heights, arrived at the gas station and began fighting with the suspect.

“The suspect entered his pickup truck, drove and struck the victim and dragged him into East 152nd Street, running the victim over,” reads the release. “The suspect then fled in his vehicle.”

Missing nursing home resident found dead outside

He was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to the police report.

EMS transported the victim, but he was declared dead just before 8:30 a.m., according to the report.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday by Middleburgh Heights police, according to the release. Though the suspect is identified in a criminal affidavit, but court records show he has not been formally charged.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

