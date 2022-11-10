If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?

Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Is a Red Sox’s reunion with Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vázquez, Adam Ottavino realistic?
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made an out-of-nowhere trade last offseason, acquiring Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Brewers one year after letting him walk in free agency. Reacquiring Bradley didn’t work out. The Red Sox eventually designated him for assignment. But Bloom took a chance on a player...
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘among many teams to express interest’ in Bryan Reynolds (report)
The Red Sox have expressed interest in trading for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. Boston clearly needs to add an outfielder this offseason. Red Sox outfielders combined to bat .243 with a .301 on-base percentage, .375 slugging percentage, .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022.
This Xander Bogaerts destination would be absolute worst-case scenario for Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts, together again. No, Betts is not returning to the Boston Red Sox, and if MLB insider Jon Heyman is correct, neither is Bogaerts. Instead, Heyman thinks that the Los Angeles Dodgers “make perfect sense” for the decorated shortstop:. “The Dodgers would make perfect...
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Dodgers Rumors: The Trea Turner Sweepstakes Could Come Down to Phillies and LA
Is there still hope the Dodgers can bring back their star shortstop Trea Turner?
Yardbarker
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
Potential Red Sox trade targets: 5 players, including Sean Murphy, who Boston could consider
The Red Sox are in the midst of a critical offseason after finishing last in the AL East for the second time in three years under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Xander Bogaerts is a free agent. Rafael Devers is eligible for free agency next offseason. Bloom needs to figure out both those situations.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Behind Yankees & Giants
After a historic 2022 season that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record, New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge is in position to sign a lucrative contract that could very well exceed $300 million. The presumed AL MVP has drawn widespread interest from teams, including...
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Jeff Passan broke Astros news on Instagram and fans are furious
MLB insider Jeff Passan stepped outside the Twitter algorithm to make a big announcement involving the Houston Astros and Rafael Montero, upsetting fans. Sports journalists are doing their best to navigate the downfall of Twitter, an information-sharing platform that has empowered journalists, activists and thought leaders for more than a decade.
Pete Rose asks MLB commissioner for another chance at Hall of Fame
In his latest letter to Manfred, the Hit King said he has apologized 'many times' for gambling on the Reds and other baseball games while Cincinnati's manager.
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
Reflecting on another year without a trip to the World Series, Steinbrenner said that he's disappointed with how New York's season ended
Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are among prominent professional athletes taking significant losses in the collapse of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX. Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, each took majority stakes in the company in September, and touted FTX in a series of commercials and encouraged peers...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' apparent strategy for 2023 rotation is puzzling
The Red Sox had best be planning to build one hell of a bullpen, because otherwise I'm having a hard time following their logic in the rotation. On Thursday they made right-hander Nathan Eovaldi a qualifying offer, reportedly with an eye toward negotiating an extension. He joins a crowded staff that already includes Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, James Paxton, and maybe Tanner Houck, with another handful of arms awaiting the call at Triple-A Worcester.
