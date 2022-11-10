HAMPTON—On Wednesday, November 9, Hampton City Council heard presentations from City Council Staff and NorthPoint Development on a proposal to rezone approximately 63 acres of land at the former site of the Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind, and Multi-Disabled, which closed in 2008. The parcels in question are located at 700 and 750 Shell Rd., near the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road. The request was to rezone from One Family Residential (R-13) to Light Manufacturing (M2) with 12 proffered conditions.

