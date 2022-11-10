ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit

Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed in …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News seeking mural artist for new project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton City Council Approves Rezoning Request For Former Deaf And Blind School Site

HAMPTON—On Wednesday, November 9, Hampton City Council heard presentations from City Council Staff and NorthPoint Development on a proposal to rezone approximately 63 acres of land at the former site of the Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind, and Multi-Disabled, which closed in 2008. The parcels in question are located at 700 and 750 Shell Rd., near the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road. The request was to rezone from One Family Residential (R-13) to Light Manufacturing (M2) with 12 proffered conditions.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Election Results ﻿Contain a Mix of Old and New Faces

Yesterday was Election Day and in Newport News voting was held for Mayor, members of City Council and the School Board, and a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives. Phillip Jones has been elected mayor to replace McKinley Price, who did not run for a fourth term. Each City...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy