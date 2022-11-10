Read full article on original website
The lack of affordable housing becomes a growing crisis in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For six months 52-year-old Richard of Newport News has been trying to find a place to live and just can't afford it. "I've been homeless for a long time and a lot of people helped me out," said Richard. He works at a car repair...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
¡Enhorabuena! Newport News Police graduates first class of Hispanic Citizens Police Academy
The Newport News Police Department graduated another class of its Citizens Police Academy, but this academy class wasn't like the dozens of others before.
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed in …
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Newly elected leaders hope to infuse fresh ideas for Newport News City Council
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The November elections spelled a new chapter of leadership in Newport News. Four new faces, including the mayor, will take a seat on Newport News City Council, come January. At 33, Phillip Jones will be one of the city’s youngest mayors in history, along with three newly elected council members.
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
Newport News seeking mural artist for new project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
Counting incomplete, but big changes on Virginia Beach City Council after election under new local voting system
VIRGINIA BEACH — For the first time, Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 8, completed voting in a local election process in which City Council and School Board candidates were selected as district representatives only by the voters who live within said district. In the past, under the city’s former...
Hampton City Council Approves Rezoning Request For Former Deaf And Blind School Site
HAMPTON—On Wednesday, November 9, Hampton City Council heard presentations from City Council Staff and NorthPoint Development on a proposal to rezone approximately 63 acres of land at the former site of the Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind, and Multi-Disabled, which closed in 2008. The parcels in question are located at 700 and 750 Shell Rd., near the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road. The request was to rezone from One Family Residential (R-13) to Light Manufacturing (M2) with 12 proffered conditions.
Concerns over 'environmental injustice' after Hampton approves rezoning of historic school site
HAMPTON, Va. — As developers now have a clear path to redevelop a historic plot of land in Hampton, other community stakeholders are raising concerns about questions over the environmental impact. On Wednesday, Hampton's City Council approved in a 6-1 vote the rezoning of the former site of the...
If unofficial returns hold up, new dynamic emerges on Virginia Beach School Board
VIRGINIA BEACH — Change came to the Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with new faces elected to the board and apparent losses by incumbents following a contentious election held under a new local 10-district voting system. Some votes are still being counted, and it is possible...
VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
Several candidates poised to shake up Virginia Beach City Council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several election races in Hampton Roads are decided, but a few in Virginia Beach are waiting for absentee or provisional ballots to trickle in. As of Wednesday afternoon, current results show a poised winner for each district in the Virginia Beach City Council race and a shakeup for the incumbents.
Man dies following shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:40 p.m. in the first block of Traverse Road.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
2 injured in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
Newport News Election Results Contain a Mix of Old and New Faces
Yesterday was Election Day and in Newport News voting was held for Mayor, members of City Council and the School Board, and a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives. Phillip Jones has been elected mayor to replace McKinley Price, who did not run for a fourth term. Each City...
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
