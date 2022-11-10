Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Related
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
Retired captain with Graham Fire Department dies after battle with cancer
GRAHAM, N.C. — A retired captain with the Graham Fire Department has died. Allen Maness died after over 30 years of service with the department. “It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the passing of our Friend, Colleague, and brother,” read a statement from Fire Chief Tommy Cole on Graham Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Why everyone needs to be aware of PFAS
GREENSBORO, N.C. — PFAS are chemicals found in all kinds of products, as well as in the air, water, and soil. The Guilford County Department of Public Health is asking residents around PTI to allow testing of their water to see the levels of PFAS due to possible contamination from firefighting foam.
Fourth student suicide at NC State this semester; a look at mental health resources on college campuses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gun violence, mental health issues, and a heavy workload. There are many different things that can impact a college student's well-being. This semester alone, four students at North Carolina State University have died by suicide. NC State officials said the most recent death happened Thursday on...
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
WYFF4.com
Woman asks for help to find bracelet that has baby's ashes in it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is asking her community for help after she lost a bracelet that had her baby's ashes in it. Morgan Clodfelter, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was pregnant with her third child, a baby boy when she started having complications. She delivered him but he died shortly after.
Guilford County testing for dangerous chemicals in well water at homes near PTI Airport
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a neighborhood near Piedmont Triad International Airport, some folks have city water, but others use well water. The challenge with well-water homes is that they're potentially being contaminated by man-made chemicals called PFAS. PFAS can cause cancer if consumed. PFAS are in a firefighting foam...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro neighborhood puts up Christmas light balls to help people in need
The Christmas light balls in Greensboro’s Sunset Hills neighborhood have become a yearly attraction. The community uses it as a way to feed people around the Triad.
NC dad dies from injuries in house fire, family says
Michael Horlick's daughter said that he fought hard while he was in the hospital.
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
'I jumped for joy' | 89-year-old Triad veteran finally recognized for his service decades later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Veterans Day, we honored our vets who served and are still actively serving in the military. Over in Winston-Salem, Friday was very special for one particular veteran in many ways. After serving for two years back in 1950, 89-year-old James Brown is finally being recognized...
WFMY works with The Home Depot to help get NC veteran access to his military discount
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When The Pew Research Center did its first survey of smartphone ownership in 2011 only 35% of Americans had a smartphone. Today, in 2022, that number is 85%. So much of life is geared around a smartphone, but that posed a problem recently for a High...
North Carolina house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside: Fire Marshal
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
City Manager discusses Greensboro issues
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro had a chance to get questions answered straight from the top Monday. City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba held a town hall addressing some of Greensboro's big issues. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland was there as he let people know the city's plans for each...
Kernersville rancher sees unusual spike in his electric bill, News 2 helps to solve the problem
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — James Quick doesn’t let the grass grow under his feet. The rancher is usually up by sunrise and spends a good chunk of his day doing chores on the ranch. “I wake up every morning around 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. and come out (on...
Amoxicillin in short supply nationwide | Greensboro pharmacy sees shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning of a shortage of Amoxicillin for children and a Greensboro pharmacy said they are seeing a short supply. With cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV on the rise throughout the country, pharmacies are running out of a form of Amoxicillin that is easier for children to take.
'Last Call' | K9 Ranger enters retirement after vision impairment
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Grab your tissues because this might be the most heartwarming story you'll hear all week. Wednesday was a bittersweet day for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Davidson County Corporal Rebello and his K9 Ranger had their last shift together. His K9 Ranger had to medically...
Mother's missing bracelet holds something that can't be replaced - her baby's ashes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother is asking for help after losing something very special to her. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to the mom and has more on the significance of the bracelet. This bracelet is special to Morgan Clodfelter in so many ways. "I never imagined having...
Life hacks for parents of small kids
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we all know how difficult the little ones can be and can sometimes get into dangerous situations. Here are some life hacks for you!. Let's start with the doors around your house. Little fingers can get caught in the hinge line of the door and then there's the case of the kids slamming doors. I have never understood why they can't close the door quietly like a normal adult. Anyway, simply take an old pool noodle and cut off a 2-foot section. Then cut a slit down one side. Then carefully wedge it on the top of the door and voila! No more squished fingers or door slamming!
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0