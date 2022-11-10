ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Why everyone needs to be aware of PFAS

GREENSBORO, N.C. — PFAS are chemicals found in all kinds of products, as well as in the air, water, and soil. The Guilford County Department of Public Health is asking residents around PTI to allow testing of their water to see the levels of PFAS due to possible contamination from firefighting foam.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman asks for help to find bracelet that has baby's ashes in it

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is asking her community for help after she lost a bracelet that had her baby's ashes in it. Morgan Clodfelter, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was pregnant with her third child, a baby boy when she started having complications. She delivered him but he died shortly after.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

City Manager discusses Greensboro issues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro had a chance to get questions answered straight from the top Monday. City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba held a town hall addressing some of Greensboro's big issues. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland was there as he let people know the city's plans for each...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Last Call' | K9 Ranger enters retirement after vision impairment

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Grab your tissues because this might be the most heartwarming story you'll hear all week. Wednesday was a bittersweet day for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Davidson County Corporal Rebello and his K9 Ranger had their last shift together. His K9 Ranger had to medically...
WFMY NEWS2

Life hacks for parents of small kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we all know how difficult the little ones can be and can sometimes get into dangerous situations. Here are some life hacks for you!. Let's start with the doors around your house. Little fingers can get caught in the hinge line of the door and then there's the case of the kids slamming doors. I have never understood why they can't close the door quietly like a normal adult. Anyway, simply take an old pool noodle and cut off a 2-foot section. Then cut a slit down one side. Then carefully wedge it on the top of the door and voila! No more squished fingers or door slamming!
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy