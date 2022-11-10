ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

West gets a shot at Ironton

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419KtR_0j6Vpgk900
West’s Jeffery Bishop (18), Trevor Fike (1) and Ryan Sissel (23) converge to tackle a Columbus Academy ballcarrier during last Friday night’s Division V Region 19 quarterfinal football playoff game at West High School. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Todd Gilliland, the second-year West High School head football coach, insists it isn’t about his Senators’ opponent.

Although, given the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ tradition-rich pedigree, one can’t help but wonder what a West side win would mean.

That’s because, for Friday night, the rain may be coming down but indeed the hype is up —as 11-1 and fifth-seeded West will face top-seeded and undefeated Ironton (12-0) in a Division V Region 19 semifinal.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. —inside what should be an electric, yet waterlogged, Trojan Coliseum at Portsmouth High School.

The two proud programs haven’t faced off since the 2005 regular season, but West’s “want” to keep playing in 2022 — and subsequent winning — isn’t about Ironton at all.

It’s all about the Senators still competing in the playoffs, as West won 11 games last in 2008 —following its dozen-win campaign and Division IV state runner-up two full decades ago (2002).

Gilliland, in an in-person interview with The Portsmouth Daily Times on Tuesday, talked about the Senators simply checking off goals.

The first was a win over Wheelersburg and an outright Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship, then winning playoff games over Northwest (49-6 in Region 19 opening round) and Columbus Academy (21-0 in Region 19 quarterfinals).

In fact, West was a missed extra point away from an undefeated regular season —as it fell at Fairland 14-13 in the season opener.

“The boys are motivated, but they are motivated because they have goals in mind. Everyone wants to beat Ironton, because they are one of the top teams in southern Ohio and the state year-in and year-out. They’ve been deep in the state playoffs for many years. It’s always a challenge to play Ironton, but I’m really excited for our guys that this season, they’ve wanted challenges and haven’t shied away from challenges. They are excited for this opportunity,” said Gilliland. “They understand what’s in front of them and they are ready for it and ready to battle. They’ve looked forward to this all year and have set goals, and it’s not necessarily of who we’re going to play in each playoff round. The goal is to be 1-0 for the week and control what we can control, which is our effort, attitude and mental preparation. You can tell already that’s what the focus is on.”

That focus also extends to how can the Senators score what most observers will consider a serious upset.

Ironton entered the season with a number of talented newcomers, incomers and experienced returnees, including three players — running back Jaquez Keyes to the University of Wisconsin, linebacker Trevor Carter to the University of Cincinnati, and wide receiver Ty Perkins also to the University of Cincinnati — already verbally committed to Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Perkins, Carter and Keyes are joined by fellow senior Fighting Tigers skilled players —including quarterback Tayden Carpenter, all-purpose performer Landen Wilson, linebacker Lincoln Barnes, and two-way threats but primarily defensive backs Amari Felder, C.J. Martin and Aiden Young.

The Fighting Tigers are coached by former West standout Trevon Pendleton, who served on the Senators’ staff together with Gilliland in 2017.

West went 10-2 that year, which was also its most recent regional semifinal appearance.

“They (Fighting Tigers) have a lot of playmakers. The quarterback Carpenter does a great job of running the offense. He’s an excellent thrower, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for how well he can move around. He is strong and makes good decisions,” said Gilliland. “Then he has the receivers to get the ball to. We saw (Ty) Perkins at Valley (during his freshman and sophomore seasons), and he’s only gotten better. He is a great receiver and is a tough matchup with his size (6-4, 185) and speed. But they all can catch the ball well, and are all threats anytime they touch the ball.”

So too can Keyes, who has gotten more carries as the season has progressed —and into the playoffs.

He had eight rushes for 110 yards and two touchdowns against Portsmouth, increasing his unofficial tallies to 17 touchdowns on 134 carries for 811 yards.

“Ja (Jaquez) is a talented kid and is only getting better and better. He was banged up a little earlier in the year, but lately here he has taken on the bulk of the carries,” said Pendleton, following Ironton’s win over Portsmouth in the Region 19 quarterfinals. “He is getting in a rhythm and showing what he can do.”

“They’ve got guys at every position that are top-notch players. They are fast, physical, and definitely force you into playing maybe more of a vanilla-type defense because you can’t just focus on one guy. Because somebody else will hurt you,” said Gilliland, of the Fighting Tigers. “You have to slow them down, contain them, make sure you tackle and get a lot of hats to the ball and make plays. You need to force them into a lot of long drives. Their offense is really good about making big plays and getting quick scores. You really have to try to force them into those 10-play, 12-play drives, and maybe force a mistake on their part.”

Or, the talented and balanced Senators can just keep the football for themselves.

West will counter with a physical up-front group of its own —along with senior running back Ryan Sissel, senior quarterback Mitchell Irwin, and junior wideouts Jeffery Bishop and Cole Tipton to name a few.

“One of the biggest assets you can have in this game is your best defense being your offense. We have to keep the ball away from them. We have to execute and absolutely limit mistakes and stay ahead of the chains and keep the chains moving, and we have to score when we get inside the red zone. We have to finish drives. We can’t get down there and just settle for three points or come away with no points at all,” said Gilliland. “When we get there, we have to score seven. We have to stay on track and stay where we want to be, but we HAVE to match their physicality and keep the chains moving. Penalties, turnovers, field position, just so important that you can’t afford mistakes. We can’t turn the ball over and give them short fields. They’ve been so good at that all year against teams.”

Pendleton is well-aware of what West brings, and agrees that it’s not about the opponents’ names at this point.

“We tell our kids all the time that in the playoffs, it’s a faceless opponent. Our mantra is anyone, anytime, anywhere. We’re just excited to be playing again. As the games go on and get bigger and get bigger, it becomes even more exciting,” he said. ““West is a very talented ballclub. We’ve watched them here and there sparingly, but they are well-coached and they take a lot of pride in their football. It’s going to be fun.”

For the Senators, playing against Ironton for a berth in the Region 19 championship tilt is indeed where West is about.

“These guys are ready to go and I’m excited for them,” said Gilliland. “If we execute well, we will give ourselves a chance for sure.”

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Senators fall to Fighting Tigers

PORTSMOUTH — The big plays from the Ironton offense were connecting during Friday’s Division V, Region 19 semifinal at Portsmouth’s Trojan Coliseum. After the Fighting Tigers (13-0) first scoring drive of 11 plays was capped by an Amari Felder one-yard touchdown run, Ironton connected on four touchdowns of 30 or more yards during the final three quarters of their 35-7 win over Portsmouth West (11-2).
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Putnam repeats as all-Ohio top 10

OBETZ — A year ago, truth be told, Charles Putnam pulled off the 5K race of his young life. Last Saturday, in his third Division II boys state cross country race, Putnam ran for a back-to-back and now two-time top-10 and all-Ohio performance —despite his personal disappointment, and not meeting his desired goal for being one of the first four.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
consistentlycurious.com

13 Best Things To Do in Portsmouth Ohio

The beautiful floodwall murals are only one of many things to do in Portsmouth, Ohio. Where the Scioto River meets the Ohio River, lays the sleepy small town of Portsmouth, Ohio. Stroll the magnificent floodwall murals, hunt for antiques, or take a peaceful hike through Shawnee State Park. Use this...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community

I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
LUCASVILLE, OH
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead

GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton man killed by train

An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
IRONTON, OH
WTAP

Man dies in overnight crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio deer poachers convicted

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
95
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy