William Petasnick, former Froedtert CEO, dies at 76
William "Bill" Petasnick, former president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, died Nov. 8 at age 76, according to his obituary. Mr. Petasnick helmed Froedtert Health for more than 19 years. During his tenure, he "took our organization from a half-hospital operating in partnership with Milwaukee County to an academic...
Michelle Blakely takes reins of 2 Advocate hospitals
Michelle Blakely, PhD, has assumed her new role as president of Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Ill., and Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago. In her new role, Dr. Blakely leads both hospitals, which are part of Advocate Aurora Health, a system dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee. She began the position Oct. 1.
7 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are seven hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Odessa (Wash.) Memorial Healthcare Center. 2. Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill, W.Va.) 3. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) 4. Cypress Creek Hospital (Houston)
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor. 2. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis,...
How the critical access designation helped keep Montana hospitals open
The critical access hospital designation — which turned 25 this year — has supported more than 49 rural hospitals in Montana, including three that reopened because of the designation, Montana Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said in an opinion piece on the American Hospital Association website.
Former OhioHealth pharmacy leader moves to Mount Carmel
Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System tapped Amy Dickson, PharmD, to be its regional chief pharmacy officer, effective Nov. 14. Dr. Dickson previously worked at Columbus-based OhioHealth for about 20 years and was most recently its senior director of pharmacy services for population health, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
Mayo Clinic Platform partners with Atropos Health on clinical decision support tool
Mayo Clinic Platform, the data analytics arm of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is giving tech company Atropos Health access to deidentified patient data to boost its clinical decision support tool. Atropos' offers a digital consult application, Prognostograms, that employs millions of deidentified medical records to advise clinicians on courses of...
$1B Hoag expansion will add 2 hospitals, up to 1,500 staff
Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag is spending $1 billion on a project that will add two specialty hospitals and expand its Sand Canyon Medical Center in Irvine, The Orange County Register reported Nov. 14. Once completed, the project will have added between 1,000 to 1,500 employees, many of whom have specialized...
New Renown CEO to staff: Short stints not his style
Brian Ehrling, MD, the new president and CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health, said he is excited to keep business local — both the health system's and his own. On Nov. 14, his first day in his new role, Dr. Ehrling shared his history and leadership style in a letter to the system's roughly 7,000 employees.
HCA Florida hospital 1st in state to use completely aortic replacement procedure
Physicians at Miami-based HCA Florida Mercy Hospital became the first in the state to perform a new procedure called thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement. Thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement is performed during open-heart surgery to repair or replace damaged sections of the aorta. This new procedure allows the entire aorta to be fixed in one procedure — instead of the traditional two surgeries — with a combination of sewn-in innovative branched graft and an endovascular stent, according to a Nov. 14 release from HCA.
Loma Linda University Medical Center enjoys upgraded debt rating from Fitch
Fitch Ratings upgraded the debt outlook for Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center as the hospital group's new location shows solid operating performance in a high-growth area. The ratings group upgraded the group's Issuer Default Rating to "BB+" from "BB," as it did with revenue bonds issued on behalf of...
General Catalyst adds UC Davis Health to list of health system partners
UC Davis Health has joined the growing list of healthcare systems to partner with venture capital firm General Catalyst to focus on digital medicine transformation strategy. As part of the partnership, the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system will use General Catalyst's ecosystem of companies to drive artificial intelligence and digital health innovations in healthcare delivery, research, education and public service, as well as the medical center's ongoing transformational efforts in operations, care and outcomes, according to a Nov. 14 press release from UC Davis.
Michigan health systems face budgets full of red ink
Several Michigan health systems have risen from the worst of the pandemic with negative operating margins and millions in losses, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 14. These health systems include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Southfield-based Beaumont Health hospitals now within Grand Rapids-based Corewell Health, St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan hospitals, and Livonia-based Trinity Health.
Patient codes of conduct should be the norm, says hospital quality veteran
Amid the threat of workplace violence, hospitals must take further actions to protect employees, like instituting a patient code of conduct, a former UF Health-Jacksonville (Fla.) leader argues in a letter published Nov. 12. The letter, published by The Florida Times-Union, is written by Douglas Grob, former director of quality,...
Dana-Farber gifted $69M for cancer research
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $69 million gift from the Pan-Mass Challenge on Nov. 14. The mostly unrestricted funds will be used for cancer research, clinical trials and treatment innovations, according to the Pan-Mass Challenge release. The money was raised as part of PMC's 43rd 211-mile bike ride across the...
Health system cash reserves plummet
Cash reserves, an important indicator of financial stability, are dropping for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Both large and small health systems are affected by rising labor and supply costs while reimbursement remains low. St. Louis-based Ascension reported days cash on hand dropped from 336 at the end of the 2021 fiscal year to 259 as of June 30, 2022, the end of the fiscal year. The system also reported accounts receivable increased three days from 47.3 in 2021 to 50.3 in 2022 because commercial payers were slow, especially in large dollar claims.
Mass casualty procedures enacted at hospital where nurse called 911
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center — which has consistently made headlines since one of its nurses called 911 on the overcrowded emergency room — employed the help of fire crews again Nov. 11, the Kitsap Sun reported Nov. 12. The hospital, which faces staffing shortages and an...
Hacker gains access to NewYork-Presbyterian laptops through remote IT program
New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital said an unauthorized third party gained access to employee laptops, potentially exposing the data of about 12,000 patients. On Sept. 8, the medical center discovered suspicious activity on one of its servers, blocking possible attempts by an unauthorized user to download information, NewYork-Presbyterian said in the Nov. 11 notice.
Former Virginia Mason CIO Ellen Wiegand joins VCU Health
VCU Health has named Ellen Wiegand as CIO and senior vice president. Ms. Wiegand made the announcement via Linkedin on Nov. 11, and the Richmond, Va.-based health system confirmed the appointment to Becker's. Ms. Wiegand will replace Alex Henson, who served in the CIO role since 2013. Prior to becoming...
