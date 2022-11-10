ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend before homicide

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tyler Wilkins tried to kill his girlfriend Clarissa Winchester once before, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Less than a year later, Wilkins is accused of murdering her and leaving their newborn son to die. According to attempted murder warrants filed last year,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood teen accused of shooting another teen at bus stop

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a teen is in custody following a shooting Monday morning that left another teen injured. The department said at 7:15 a.m., police received a report of a person being hit by gunfire in the area of Beadle Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an injured teen.
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Female teen shot in argument between two men in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A female teen was shot during an argument between two men at an apartment complex, according to Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. Littlejohn says that the shooting happened in the parking lot at Norris Ridge Apartments in Spartanburg around 5 p.m. on Nov....
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Juvenile injured in Greenwood shooting, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A juvenile was hit in a shooting in Greenville, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. Units arrived to the scene of the shooting and found a juvenile who...
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

2 teens shot at Upstate home, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m. at a home on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Former Clinton police officer arrested, SLED says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A former police officer from Clinton Police Department was arrested on Monday by SLED, officials say. According to SLED, Pertavion Quintarius Adams, 25, of Waterloo, was charged for misconduct in office. SLED says that this investigation was requested by the Clinton Police Department. According to...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police need help to identify two suspects after assault, mugging

ASHEVILLE , N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say they are working to identify two suspects after a violent assault and robbery that happened in downtown Asheville on Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of Pack Square at around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Upon...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
SPARTANBURG, SC
cbs17

911 call, video released of deadly shooting by SC deputy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:47 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road. Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing Upstate 77-year-old

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — (Update: Deputies said Winfred McMurray has been found.) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 77-year-old man who may have dementia medical-related issues. Deputies said Winfred A. McMurray was last seen Saturday at about 5:45 p.m., on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. They...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight. The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

GVL Police searching for deaf and mute teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Niyo Elisa is deaf and mute. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night near Cleaveland Street. He is wearing a blue shirt with a white polo emblem, black and blue plaid shorts, and flip-flops....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

