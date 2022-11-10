Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend before homicide
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tyler Wilkins tried to kill his girlfriend Clarissa Winchester once before, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Less than a year later, Wilkins is accused of murdering her and leaving their newborn son to die. According to attempted murder warrants filed last year,...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood teen accused of shooting another teen at bus stop
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a teen is in custody following a shooting Monday morning that left another teen injured. The department said at 7:15 a.m., police received a report of a person being hit by gunfire in the area of Beadle Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an injured teen.
WYFF4.com
Female teen shot in argument between two men in Spartanburg, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A female teen was shot during an argument between two men at an apartment complex, according to Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. Littlejohn says that the shooting happened in the parking lot at Norris Ridge Apartments in Spartanburg around 5 p.m. on Nov....
WYFF4.com
Juvenile injured in Greenwood shooting, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A juvenile was hit in a shooting in Greenville, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. Units arrived to the scene of the shooting and found a juvenile who...
Minor injured in Upstate shooting
A minor is injured after a shooting in the Upstate Monday morning. The Greenwood Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 7:15 AM, in the area of Beadle Avenue.
WYFF4.com
2 teens shot at Upstate home, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m. at a home on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived...
WYFF4.com
Former Clinton police officer arrested, SLED says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A former police officer from Clinton Police Department was arrested on Monday by SLED, officials say. According to SLED, Pertavion Quintarius Adams, 25, of Waterloo, was charged for misconduct in office. SLED says that this investigation was requested by the Clinton Police Department. According to...
FOX Carolina
Police need help to identify two suspects after assault, mugging
ASHEVILLE , N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say they are working to identify two suspects after a violent assault and robbery that happened in downtown Asheville on Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of Pack Square at around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Upon...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies driver from crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 9:58 a.m. on Highway 9 near Overhill Circle on Nov.14. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan...
cbs17
911 call, video released of deadly shooting by SC deputy
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised.
Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:47 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road. Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for […]
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for missing Upstate 77-year-old
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — (Update: Deputies said Winfred McMurray has been found.) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 77-year-old man who may have dementia medical-related issues. Deputies said Winfred A. McMurray was last seen Saturday at about 5:45 p.m., on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. They...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of 80-year-old woman killed in Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead followinga crash in Laurens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The coroner says that Mattie Watson, 80, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Nissan sedan west when she ran off the right side of the road, striking an embankment, a culvert, a guy wire, and then striking a tree.
Upstate man to serve quarter century in prison for 2018 shooting
An Upstate man has been sentenced to a quarter century following a shooting, over 4 years ago. 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins has announced, that 26 year old Quavon Deshay Edmunds has been convicted of multiple charges.
One dead in single-car crash in Spartanburg Co.
One person died Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight. The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were...
FOX Carolina
GVL Police searching for deaf and mute teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Niyo Elisa is deaf and mute. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night near Cleaveland Street. He is wearing a blue shirt with a white polo emblem, black and blue plaid shorts, and flip-flops....
Upstate family speaks out after woman and baby found dead
The family of Clarrissa Winchester, spoke to 7NEWS on Friday, after she was found dead with her newborn son Wednesday night.
Woman dies in single-car crash in Laurens Co.
A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
Comments / 1