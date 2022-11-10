Read full article on original website
Ratings: CBS’ ‘The Greatest @Home Videos’ Thanksgiving Special Attracts 3 Million Viewers
Cedric the Entertainer hosted country music star Luke Bryan on the series, which highlighted hometown heroes during Hurricane Ian
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
'Chicago PD' Actress Stuns in Gown and Sneakers in Relatable New Instagram Photo
Tracy Spiridakos is a modern-day Cinderella. The actress shared a very relatable photo to her Instagram this week, proving that she’s more like her character Hailey Upton on Chicago PD than we ever imagined. In the snap, the star rocked a deep purple off-the-shoulder floor length gown while sitting...
‘9-1-1’ Star Corinne Massiah on May’s Takedown of a Would-Be QAnon Follower: ‘We Weren’t Milking It’
(Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 8, titled “What’s Your Fantasy?”) In Fox’s “9-1-1” Season 6, May Grant’s (Corinne Massiah) main problem might be making it to her USC classes on time, but Monday night’s eighth episode — titled “What’s Your Fantasy?” — finds her once again on the receiving end of a distressing emergency call, one in which she must de-escalate a deeply personal life-or-death situation. Daughter to Angela Bassett’s Athena, the recurring character stumbles upon a troubled peer who is deep into penning a disturbing QAnon-adjacent manifesto, forcing May to apprehend the conspiracy theorist as he takes her boyfriend, Darius, hostage.
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
Why ‘Tulsa King’ Could Be Paramount+’s Biggest Hit Yet | Chart
Whip Media reports Sylvester Stallone's TV debut has 117% more followers than "Yellowstone" spinoff "1883" at the same time leading up to their premieres
talentrecap.com
Meet Sasha Hurtado The Singer That Was Stolen Twice on ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Sasha Furtado failed to stay on Team Gwen during the Knockouts, but John Legend is certainly not going to let her leave The Voice just yet. Here’s everything to know about th 18-year-old singer, as she continues to fight in the Live Playoffs. Sasha Hurtado was Stolen in the...
John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at Age 89
“Days of Our Lives” legend John Aniston has died. He was 89 years old. The Greek-born actor portrayed Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera for more than three decades. On Monday, the “Friends” actress announced that her father passed on Nov. 11. “Sweet papa… John Anthony...
‘Andor’ to Air on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu Over Thanksgiving
The first two episodes of the "Star Wars" spinoff series will be made widely available ahead of the season finale on Disney+
Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV Series Is Second Only to Disney’s | Charts
HBO’s ”Game of Thrones“ is still the biggest title for WBD three years after it ended. Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the top contenders in the streaming business and a key producer of television content. The corporate demand share of WBD in the third quarter of 2022 was 17.9% of the total demand for series, the second-highest corporate demand share for TV shows, behind only The Walt Disney Company, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
Tour the Homes of Magnolia Network’s Biggest Stars: Chip and Joanna Gaines, Clint Harp, More
The stars of Magnolia Network have welcomed viewers into their homes with their hit design, lifestyle and culinary shows. Chip and Joanna Gaines have appeared in multiple programs on the channel since its official cable launch in January 2022. Their Waco, Texas, home is just one of the many gorgeous properties featured on the popular network.
‘Reasonable Doubt': Jax Zeroes in on the ‘Burden of Proof’ in Exclusive Season 1 Finale Clip (Video)
It’s finally here, the season finale of Hulu and Onyx Collective’s “Reasonable Doubt” – and TheWrap has an exclusive clip. Throughout the eight episodes of “Reasonable Doubt,” viewers have watched Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a brilliant and courageous civil and criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles who’s taken on the case for wealthy Black businessman Brayden Miller (Sean Patrick Thomas) after he’s accused of murdering his coworker Kaleesha Moore (Perri Camper).
Candace Cameron Bure Explains Leaving Hallmark Channel for a Christian Cable Network
I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment"
Oscars Documentary Race Hits 144 Entries, Up From 2021
The list includes All that Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Navalny and Good Night Oppy
torquenews.com
Singer Chris Stapleton Debuts Retro Ram Truck and New Ram Song
Country Singer Chris Stapleton is having a huge week. He debuted the Traveller Ram truck that he helped design. People are raving about his duet at the CMA awards. Friday, he releases a new song called "I'm a Ram". Tomorrow, country superstar Chris Stapleton releases his recording of “I’m a...
techaiapp.com
Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Beachy ‘Coast’ Music Video with Anderson .Paak – Watch! | Hailee Steinfeld, Music, Music Video
Hailee Steinfeld has finally released the music video for “Coast” with Anderson .Paak on Wednesday (November 9)!. The 25-year-old actress and singer’s new visual comes months after she released her latest single, and the video not only co-stars Anderson, but he also directed it. Click inside to...
Danielle Bradbery Looks Flawless In White Backless Dress At CMA Awards
Danielle Bradbery is proving she's the one to watch on the style front. The 26-year-old singer and winner of The Voice 2013 put on a leggy and backless display at this year's CMA Awards, this as she rocked up to the red carpet in a gorgeous white dress. The Texas-born sensation sizzled as she flaunted her killer figure in a look ready for the Oscars, and fans on her Instagram are loving the photos. Danielle posted for her 486,000 followers and to document her look.
Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: Who’s Hosting the Next Episode
Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring Debut At WWE NXT House Show
Valerie Loureda made history by becoming the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE earlier this year. The former Bellator star finally made her in-ring debut on Saturday in Orlando, FL at an NXT live event. It was the opening match on the card as she teamed with Xyon Quinn,...
