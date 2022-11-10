ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
‘9-1-1’ Star Corinne Massiah on May’s Takedown of a Would-Be QAnon Follower: ‘We Weren’t Milking It’

(Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “9-1-1” Season 6, Episode 8, titled “What’s Your Fantasy?”) In Fox’s “9-1-1” Season 6, May Grant’s (Corinne Massiah) main problem might be making it to her USC classes on time, but Monday night’s eighth episode — titled “What’s Your Fantasy?” — finds her once again on the receiving end of a distressing emergency call, one in which she must de-escalate a deeply personal life-or-death situation. Daughter to Angela Bassett’s Athena, the recurring character stumbles upon a troubled peer who is deep into penning a disturbing QAnon-adjacent manifesto, forcing May to apprehend the conspiracy theorist as he takes her boyfriend, Darius, hostage.
Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV Series Is Second Only to Disney’s | Charts

HBO’s ”Game of Thrones“ is still the biggest title for WBD three years after it ended. Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the top contenders in the streaming business and a key producer of television content. The corporate demand share of WBD in the third quarter of 2022 was 17.9% of the total demand for series, the second-highest corporate demand share for TV shows, behind only The Walt Disney Company, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
‘Reasonable Doubt': Jax Zeroes in on the ‘Burden of Proof’ in Exclusive Season 1 Finale Clip (Video)

It’s finally here, the season finale of Hulu and Onyx Collective’s “Reasonable Doubt” – and TheWrap has an exclusive clip. Throughout the eight episodes of “Reasonable Doubt,” viewers have watched Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a brilliant and courageous civil and criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles who’s taken on the case for wealthy Black businessman Brayden Miller (Sean Patrick Thomas) after he’s accused of murdering his coworker Kaleesha Moore (Perri Camper).
torquenews.com

Singer Chris Stapleton Debuts Retro Ram Truck and New Ram Song

Country Singer Chris Stapleton is having a huge week. He debuted the Traveller Ram truck that he helped design. People are raving about his duet at the CMA awards. Friday, he releases a new song called "I'm a Ram". Tomorrow, country superstar Chris Stapleton releases his recording of “I’m a...
Inquisitr.com

Danielle Bradbery Looks Flawless In White Backless Dress At CMA Awards

Danielle Bradbery is proving she's the one to watch on the style front. The 26-year-old singer and winner of The Voice 2013 put on a leggy and backless display at this year's CMA Awards, this as she rocked up to the red carpet in a gorgeous white dress. The Texas-born sensation sizzled as she flaunted her killer figure in a look ready for the Oscars, and fans on her Instagram are loving the photos. Danielle posted for her 486,000 followers and to document her look.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring Debut At WWE NXT House Show

Valerie Loureda made history by becoming the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE earlier this year. The former Bellator star finally made her in-ring debut on Saturday in Orlando, FL at an NXT live event. It was the opening match on the card as she teamed with Xyon Quinn,...
ORLANDO, FL
