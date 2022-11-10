Read full article on original website
Paul Ware Jr
4d ago
Someone knows the individual or individuals who changed those youth lives forever as well as the coaches families. A call to the community must be answered. It could been a family member of yours.
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Gun violence cancels youth football game in the West End Sunday
CINCINNATI — A Sunday afternoon youth football game was canceled because of gun violence nearby. Neighbors and parents with children set to play their championship football game say what was supposed to be a glorious way to cap the season ended in gunfire. Shots were fired just after 1...
WKRC
UC guard DeJulius named AAC Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati's 3-0 start to the men's basketball season got even better with the announcement of David DeJulius as the AAC's Player of the Week. DeJulius, a grad student and Detroit native, led UC in scoring (21.3 ppg), three-point shooting (78 percent), assists (11) and steals (6). He had 22- and 24-point games, giving him four 20-pointers over his last six games dating back to last year, and 12 since the start of that season. The Preseason All-Conference guard leads the AAC in three-point percentage, is second in the AAC in scoring (with seven more FGs than anyone else) and fifth in assist-turnover ratio.
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Dominate EKU 87-69 to Cap Homestand
Cincinnati ravaged the Colonels on the glass.
WKRC
Former Xavier basketball coach Steele earns first victory as Miami coach
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Miami University basketball team never trailed in giving head coach Travis Steele his first victory with the program as the RedHawks defeated visiting Goshen College (Ind.) 87-44 on Saturday afternoon. Miami dropped its season opener this past Monday to Evansville, 78-74. Steele coached the last...
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
ECU QB Holton Ahlers Accuses UC of Intentionally Knocking Out Keaton Mitchell
The running back was having a big game, until he took an even bigger hit.
WKRC
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
WKRC
DeJulius leads five double-figure scorers to lead UC past Eastern Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Senior guard David DeJulius led five University of Cincinnati players in double figures in an 87-69 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. DeJulius tallied 22 points and junior forward Jarrett Hensley had 11 points off the bench,. Joining DeJulius and Hensley in double...
nsjonline.com
East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
WKRC
Ursuline wins OHSAA Division I state volleyball title
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ursuline Academy captured the OHSAA Division I state volleyball championship trophy on Saturday with a four-set victory over Rocky River Magnificat. The match was played at Irvin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The Lions won dropped the first set 21-25 before rebounding to...
Man sneaks box cutters onto flight out of Cincinnati, forcing emergency landing in Atlanta
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A Frontier Airlines flight out of Cincinnati was forced to make an emergency landing Friday when it was a discovered a man had smuggled two box cutters onboard, an incident that federal officials are blaming on security agents failing to follow proper procedures. No one was...
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
Fox 19
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
WLWT 5
Sudden death of Anderson High School student shocks, saddens community members
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Expressions of empathy enveloped Anderson Township Monday. "Oh, I have a little brother, too," Addison Meyer said. "I can't imagine what the family feels like." "Yeah, it's just awful," said Cara Doubet. "It's just tragic," Michelle Young said. The tragedy Young is talking about happened...
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
WKRC
Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
WKRC
828 Logistics to host career fair on Nov. 15
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 is a proud sponsor of an education and career fair on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 4p .m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. Jon Haines and Evan Hill with 828 Logistics share details.
WKRC
2 injured after shooting on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the highway Sunday. It happened on I-75 South near I-74 around 8 p.m. Both were grazed by bullets and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
