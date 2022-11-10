CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati's 3-0 start to the men's basketball season got even better with the announcement of David DeJulius as the AAC's Player of the Week. DeJulius, a grad student and Detroit native, led UC in scoring (21.3 ppg), three-point shooting (78 percent), assists (11) and steals (6). He had 22- and 24-point games, giving him four 20-pointers over his last six games dating back to last year, and 12 since the start of that season. The Preseason All-Conference guard leads the AAC in three-point percentage, is second in the AAC in scoring (with seven more FGs than anyone else) and fifth in assist-turnover ratio.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO