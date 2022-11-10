Veterans Day events held in Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday is Veterans Day, and service members are being honored all over Southern New England.

Here’s a look at some of the events being held:

Rhode Island

Cranston, 8 a.m. — Iggy’s Boardwalk Restaurant is holding a free breakfast for all active or retired military, with serving times at 8 and 10 a.m.

Cranston, 8:30 a.m. — The 9th Annual Park View Veterans day 5K Run/Walk and 1-mile kids run will start at the Park Avenue entrance to Roger Williams Park. The cost to enter is $10 and there will be post-race food and beverages. To sign up, click here .

Cranston, 11:30 a.m. — Residents can watch the city’s Veteran’s Day Parade. The route will travel down Park Avenue, past City Hall, and turn onto Hayward Street and Rolfe Street.

Providence, 12 p.m. — Brown University is hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony with Sen. Jack Reed in attendance. There will be a short procession beginning at the Brown’s College Green flagpole to the campus quadrangle. Guests should enter campus from Thayer Street near the Soldiers Gate.

North Kingstown, 9 a.m. — A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the town hall, located at 80 Boston Neck Road. A parade will follow starting at 10 a.m. that will start at West Main and Brown streets and move through Wickford Village before ending at North Kingstown High School. A final ceremony at the high school will begin at 11 a.m.

Central Falls, 10 a.m. — A ceremony will be held at Veterans Park, located at the corner of Illinois and Hunt streets.

East Providence, 11 a.m. — Gov. Dan McKee, Mayor Bob DaSilva, and local veterans and honored guests will gather for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park at Squantum Woods. The event will include a performance by the Bristol County Fifes and Drums.









Pawtucket, 11 a.m. — The Pawtucket Veterans Council and Mayor Donald Grebien will host a ceremony at Pawtucket City Hall, located at 137 Roosevelt Ave. The ceremony will include the Tolman High School JROTC presenting the Color Guard.

Westerly, 2 p.m. Nov. 12 — The Col. Samuel Ward Society will host a ceremony that will include the rededication of a replacement stone for Sanford Noyes, a Revolutionary War veteran. It will take place at the Noyes Historic Cemetery on Matarese Hill Road.

Richmond, 3 p.m. Nov. 12 — The Richmond Senior Center is hosting a Veterans Appreciation open house. The event will include a Missing Man table where people can pay their respects. Refreshments will be served. The Senior Center is located above the Richmond Police Department at 1168 Main Street.

Massachusetts

Swansea, 10 a.m. — The city’s Veterans Services will host a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Green on Gardners Neck Road. Town Administrator Mallory Aronstein will read the winning essay from the Case Junior High School’s essay contest, “What Veterans’ Day Means to Me.” The city’s Color Guard will also perform.

New Bedford, 10 a.m. — Residents can watch the city’s Veterans Day Parade and ceremony. The parade will start at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street in Buttonwood Park and end at the reviewing stand in front of the New Bedford Main Library, located at 613 Pleasant St. The ceremony will take place there at the conclusion of the parade.









