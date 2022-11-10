Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons SLP Graduate Program Participates in Abilene Buddy WalkHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at northside motel
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a north side motel. According to an incident report, the victim stated the suspect jumped behind a counter and demanded money, while pointing a firearm at them. The suspect then fled before officers arrived. Track...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ktxs.com
Abilene woman celebrates her 102nd birthday
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman celebrated her 102nd birthday recently. Sammi R. celebrated her 102nd birthday at Lyndale Abilene Senior Living. The community said. "It was a pleasure to celebrate her, and the community really enjoyed honoring Sammi! Her smile was infectious!" Happy birthday, Sammi!. Track crime, special...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to find witness in lottery ticket theft investigation
Editor’s note: This woman is no longer considered to be wanted for questioning ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are looking for a woman who may be a witness in a lottery ticket theft investigation. Police circulated pictures of this woman and a man on social media Wednesday, saying, “detectives need to identify and contact […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting, choking woman who was holding 5-month-old baby
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Burglary of VehicleA business reported an unknown suspect […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested, accused of taking money till, merchandise from business
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning for a burglary that took place at a south Abilene business. According to an arrest report, Jesus Guerra was seen on security footage carrying a square or rectangular shaped object. Guerra was mirandized and he admitted to entering a closed business at 3287 South 14th Street and taking the money till.
Crime Reports: 95-year-old Abilene man assaulted by unknown suspect in driveway, hospitalized
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of N 7th Street – Theft of PropertyPolice responded to a local […]
Evading arrest charges dismissed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
ktxs.com
World War II hero laid to rest in Coleman
COLEMAN, Texas — A World War II hometown hero - finally lid to rest in Coleman today. 25-year-old Army Sgt. Garland W. Collier was killed by German forces in the Netherlands during Operation Market Garden. His body could not be found and his remains were declared non-recoverable in 1950.
