Deloitte: Inflation could make consumers, healthcare system sicker
From 2001 to 2021, the cost of healthcare increased faster (3.3 percent) than the cost of all goods and services (2.2 percent). With U.S. inflation hitting its highest point in 40 years, consumers are making difficult choices about household expenses, including whether or not they can afford medical care, according to a survey conducted by Deloitte.
Long-term care planning lacking for Americans with disabilities: 6 things to know
Experts and advocates warn that a lack of long-term planning, coupled with a flawed social safety net, could create a crisis where people with disabilities are no longer able to live independently, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 11. Six things to know:. 1. About 25 percent of U.S. adults live...
Private equity's power in healthcare continues to grow, raising concerns: KHN report
Private equity groups have invested about $1 trillion into nearly 8,000 healthcare transactions in the past decade, and some experts are pushing for more scrutiny of its increasing influence on the industry amid concern it may be causing higher medical bills and diminished quality of care, a Nov. 14 Kaiser Health News report said.
Health system cash reserves plummet
Cash reserves, an important indicator of financial stability, are dropping for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Both large and small health systems are affected by rising labor and supply costs while reimbursement remains low. St. Louis-based Ascension reported days cash on hand dropped from 336 at the end of the 2021 fiscal year to 259 as of June 30, 2022, the end of the fiscal year. The system also reported accounts receivable increased three days from 47.3 in 2021 to 50.3 in 2022 because commercial payers were slow, especially in large dollar claims.
Public health failures spurred RSV surge, nurses say
The notion that rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus are due to children's lack of exposure amid masking and stay-at-home orders is "flawed conjecture that is not based on science," National Nurses United said Nov. 14. Instead, NNU contends that the uptick in virus activity is due to a "complete...
Traumatic injury raises risk for medical debt, bankruptcy for insured patients
Commercially insured adults who sustain traumatic injuries are at increased risk of medical debt and bankruptcy, a study published in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, published Nov. 11, linked Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan claims to credit reports to determine financial outcomes for patients who were treated for a traumatic injury between 2019 and 2021.
Google collaborates with Mayo, Highmark, others on 'healthcare data engine accelerators'
Google Cloud has partnered with health systems including Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care. "These accelerators, developed collaboratively with healthcare organizations, will solve a range of industry...
Where are the early 20-something job seekers?
People ages 20 to 24 are increasingly missing from the labor market, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 13. It is no surprise that labor-force participation rates dropped during the pandemic: For people over age 15, the rate dropped from 63.1 percent in 2019 to 61.7 percent in 2020. But it bounced back to 62.2 percent in October, the Journal reported. That was not the case for people ages 20 to 24, who participated at a rate of 72.1 percent in 2019, and a rate of 70.8 percent in October.
How the critical access designation helped keep Montana hospitals open
The critical access hospital designation — which turned 25 this year — has supported more than 49 rural hospitals in Montana, including three that reopened because of the designation, Montana Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said in an opinion piece on the American Hospital Association website.
Michigan health systems face budgets full of red ink
Several Michigan health systems have risen from the worst of the pandemic with negative operating margins and millions in losses, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 14. These health systems include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Southfield-based Beaumont Health hospitals now within Grand Rapids-based Corewell Health, St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan hospitals, and Livonia-based Trinity Health.
Like 'an old Western movie bar fight,' supply issues are relentless, devicemakers say
Medical device manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand as inflation-driven costs for raw materials shrink their profits, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 13. The issue is widespread, according to the Journal, with specialized plastics, metals and resins all in short supply. Stryker, a company that makes surgical equipment and joint-replacement parts, has slowed its production and hiked its prices as it searches for less expensive electronic components. Some semiconductors are hard to come by, meaning Abbott Laboratories can't meet demand for its blood-sugar monitoring devices in some markets.
Another pandemic surge: Demand for CMOs
From healthcare companies to government employers, the demand for chief medical officer roles has grown tremendously since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a Nov. 13 report from Yahoo News. The news outlet cited data from job posting site ZipRecruiter showing CMO job listings hit a...
It's an age of incivility: How business leaders can help
It's a trend that many people have noticed recently — front-line employees across industries, including healthcare, are facing increased rants, insults and rudeness. This raises the question: What can business leaders do to improve the situation?. Christine Porath, PhD, a professor of management at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.,...
Moderna's omicron booster is 15 times better than original shot, company says
Days after BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 surpassed BA.5 — the long-standing dominant COVID-19 subvariant — Moderna said its bivalent booster showed "robust neutralizing activity" against BQ.1.1 and had a 15.1-fold increase against BA.4 and BA.5. In a study of more than 500 adults, Moderna's BA.4/BA.5-targeted vaccine proved a "superior"...
Hacker gains access to NewYork-Presbyterian laptops through remote IT program
New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital said an unauthorized third party gained access to employee laptops, potentially exposing the data of about 12,000 patients. On Sept. 8, the medical center discovered suspicious activity on one of its servers, blocking possible attempts by an unauthorized user to download information, NewYork-Presbyterian said in the Nov. 11 notice.
Maine hospital gifted $1.2M for behavioral health program
Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital has received $1.2 million from Jerry and Pam Bruni toward a new behavioral health program, Mainebiz reported Nov. 11. The program aims to provide early intervention for children and guardians in need of behavioral healthcare. A pediatric psychiatric provider, clinical social workers and specialized case managers will team up with the hospital's emergency department and outpatient sites.
State of union on virus season: Where COVID-19, flu & RSV stand
It's still unclear how a COVID-19 surge may play out this winter, but already, many U.S. hospitals are under capacity strain from an influx of patients sick with the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Respiratory viruses have dominated healthcare headlines since August. Here's a look at where things stand with...
3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week
COVID-19 cases are projected to increase by more than 100 percent over the next two weeks, though national disease modeling offers a foggier picture for hospitalizations and deaths. Three forecasts:. Cases: Daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 110.2 percent in the next two weeks, according to modeling from Rochester...
Amid strike plans, Kaiser offers 21.25% in wage increases
As more than 21,000 of its nurses in Northern California plan to strike for two days, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente said it has put an offer on the table, which includes 21.25 percent in wage increases over four years. Kaiser is in negotiations with the California Nurses Association, which represents...
Ascension hospital, nurses disagree over wages
Members of the Michigan Nurses Association are more from Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich., when it comes to issues at the bargaining table, including wages. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United and the AFL-CIO, represents about 13,000 nurses and healthcare professionals in Michigan, according to a Nov. 12 MNA news release. Ascension Borgess is part of Ascension, a 143-hospital nonprofit system based in St. Louis.
