KTAR.com

Ron Wolfley dismisses notion of QB controversy for Arizona Cardinals

PHOENIX – Is there a quarterback controversy brewing for the Arizona Cardinals?. Absolutely not, radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said a day after backup Colt McCoy led the Cardinals past the host Los Angeles Rams 27-17. “There is not a quarterback controversy,” Wolfley told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s...
Yardbarker

Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again

Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals organized, empowered vs. Rams without Kyler Murray at QB

The NFL does not like battles between backup quarterbacks. It’s bad television. It’s bad for advertisers. It’s bad for business. On Sunday, it’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury needed. On a day when style points mattered not, the Cardinals provided plenty of them...

