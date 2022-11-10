Read full article on original website
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Rangers Trade Reliever to Braves
Dennis Santana was set to hit salary arbitration for the first time in his MLB career.
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Houston Astros and relief pitcher Rafael Montero finalize 3-year deal after World Series win
It looks like the first major move of the post-James Click era is reloading a bulletproof bullpen.
KTAR.com
Ron Wolfley dismisses notion of QB controversy for Arizona Cardinals
PHOENIX – Is there a quarterback controversy brewing for the Arizona Cardinals?. Absolutely not, radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said a day after backup Colt McCoy led the Cardinals past the host Los Angeles Rams 27-17. “There is not a quarterback controversy,” Wolfley told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s...
Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) lands on IR
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert landed on injured reserve on Tuesday with a hip injury that will cost him
How can Deandre Ayton get to the line? Three questions entering Suns-Heat matchup Monday
MIAMI – Deandre Ayton can fix this free throw issue with one, simple goal — get to the line once a quarter. That’d put him at eight free throw attempts a game. Right now, he's at 2.5 attempts for his career and a career-low 1.9 this season for Phoenix (8-4). ...
Yardbarker
Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again
Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
Cardinals organized, empowered vs. Rams without Kyler Murray at QB
The NFL does not like battles between backup quarterbacks. It’s bad television. It’s bad for advertisers. It’s bad for business. On Sunday, it’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury needed. On a day when style points mattered not, the Cardinals provided plenty of them...
