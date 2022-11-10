Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Times-News
Lee residents mobilizing against explosives firm's rezoning request
DRYDEN — Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in Room 208 in the courthouse on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Delta returns larger mainline jet to Tri-Cities Airport until January, could be extended
BLOUNTVILLE — Delta Air Lines has upgraded its service at Tri-Cities Airport (TRI), offering area air travelers a larger aircraft with more first-class and preferred seating options. On Thursday morning, a Boeing 717 departed from TRI on its way to Atlanta.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad closes Norton clinic, moves residency to Norton Community Hospital
NORTON — Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton. According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
Johnson City Press
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes author Chris Mackowski
KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday,...
Limestone Bitcoin miner at center of lawsuit secures more financing as price slides
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The financially strapped owner of a Bitcoin mine in Limestone — who Washington County is suing — recently procured $2.25 million in promissory note financing as it tries to successfully go public while carrying what is now $60 million in debt and navigating falling Bitcoin prices. Whether GRIID Infrastructure’s financial […]
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
Johnson City Press
Federal money available for internet service
BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to a lack of high-speed broadband interest access in parts of Sullivan County, another issue is the lack of money for people to afford any internet service. Taylre Beaty, broadband director for the Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Development, during a Nov. 4 meeting...
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: The Black Olive
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside The Black Olive downtown Johnson City to show us some of the brunch menu items and learn about their specials for downtown Restaurant Week!
Kingsport Times-News
SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble
JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent, will discuss “Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak on Thursday, Nov....
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas Connection brings local artisans, holiday shoppers together
KINGSPORT — The 43rd annual Christmas Connection, which featured unique and handmade items from local crafters and artisans, drew a crowd to the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center Saturday. The Christmas Connection was also open Friday.
supertalk929.com
John Battle High School investigating potentially threatening social media claim
Principal Jimmy King of John S. Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia says they’re investigating what they call a rumor being spread via social media. King says the school was made aware of the rumor concerning the safety of students and staff at John Battle on Friday, 11/11. He...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Family Resource Center helps families in need
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and children in need in the Hawkins County School District. Program Director April Couch gave a presentation about what the Family Resource Center does to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
3 cows killed, others still missing after crash near I-40W
A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Bristol announces 1st-ever Winter Wonderland Christmas tree display
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2. Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by […]
