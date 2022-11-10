Farmer’s Fridge is planning to place 10 to 12 more “smart fridges” on IU’s campus as part of their upcoming expansion plan. The Chicago-based company produces and maintains smart fridges, which are about the size of a vending machine, that feature a variety of healthy food options including salads, granola bowls and sandwiches. In addition to airports and hospitals, Farmer’s Fridge has placed smart fridges on more than 50 college campuses across the Midwest and Northeast, including at IU-Bloomington. Currently, there is already one Farmer’s Fridge smart fridge in the Simon Music Center.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO