Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU needs to provide more classes for non-favored specialties

When I was searching for colleges to apply to and ultimately choosing which one to attend, the fact that IU was ranked No. 19 for journalism programs in the country was a major pull. I am happy with my decision to come here, and I love my program. However I have felt nothing but frustration the past three semesters when course scheduling rolls around.
Indiana Daily Student

The Bloomington Chamber Singers to present ‘American Choral Gems’ Nov. 12

The Bloomington Chamber Singers (BCS) will present 20th and 21st century choral works at their performance “American Choral Gems” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. “American Choral Gems" will feature pieces from composers Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, Elaine Hagenburg, Eric Whitchare, IU...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man dies Friday after fire at Evergreen Village

A Bloomington resident died due to injuries sustained in a fire Friday at Evergreen Village assisted-living complex. Rickey Harper, 66, died from injuries sustained in the fire, according to an article by the Herald-Times. The cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy conducted Nov. 12 in Terre Haute, Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup told the IDS.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

‘Smart Fridges’ are providing healthy food options on IU’s campus

Farmer’s Fridge is planning to place 10 to 12 more “smart fridges” on IU’s campus as part of their upcoming expansion plan. The Chicago-based company produces and maintains smart fridges, which are about the size of a vending machine, that feature a variety of healthy food options including salads, granola bowls and sandwiches. In addition to airports and hospitals, Farmer’s Fridge has placed smart fridges on more than 50 college campuses across the Midwest and Northeast, including at IU-Bloomington. Currently, there is already one Farmer’s Fridge smart fridge in the Simon Music Center.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

