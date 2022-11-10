Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Indiana Daily Student
No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball prepares for early season test at No. 11 Tennessee
Indiana women’s basketball cruised to a 2-0 start this season, but its next contest won’t be decided so easily. The Hoosiers will go on the road for the first time this season, taking on the No. 11 University of Tennessee. “It’s everything we need right now,” Indiana head...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer earns No. 13 seed in NCAA Tournament, awaits Saint Louis-Memphis winner
Indiana men’s soccer earned the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, extending its streak of top-16 seeds in the postseason to nine consecutive seasons, the NCAA announced in its official Selection Show broadcast Monday. The entire bracket can be found on the NCAA’s official website. With the...
Indiana Daily Student
Bye Bye Bowling: Indiana football suffers brutal beatdown at the hands of the Buckeyes
Cold conditions and snow flurries in Ohio Stadium greeted Indiana football ahead of its matchup with No. 2 Ohio State. The Hoosiers entered the game as a 40-point underdog, in search of a rejuvenating upset that never transpired. Instead, Indiana was embarrassed by Ohio State on the road, 56-14. The...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Do Indiana football’s young players have the potential to save the program?
Indiana football got crushed by Ohio State, to nobody's surprise. While it’s easy to focus on the things that went wrong ‚ which is a lot — there has to be some sort of hope to come out of this game. Indiana head coach Tom Allen handed...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 11 Indiana women's basketball steamrolls UMass Lowell 93-37 with daunting inside presence
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball cruised to a 93-37 victory over the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Friday night. While the Hoosiers’ perimeter shooting wasn’t close to the threat it was Tuesday, Indiana took over inside the arc to quickly pull away. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes got...
Indiana Daily Student
Defensive dominance leads No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball past UMass Lowell
Throughout the early season, No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren has repeatedly emphasized how important stout defense is to the team’s identity. Moren said she makes this clear to every recruit and transfer interested in joining the Hoosiers. “They knew when they decided to come...
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: IU needs to provide more classes for non-favored specialties
When I was searching for colleges to apply to and ultimately choosing which one to attend, the fact that IU was ranked No. 19 for journalism programs in the country was a major pull. I am happy with my decision to come here, and I love my program. However I have felt nothing but frustration the past three semesters when course scheduling rolls around.
Indiana Daily Student
The Bloomington Chamber Singers to present ‘American Choral Gems’ Nov. 12
The Bloomington Chamber Singers (BCS) will present 20th and 21st century choral works at their performance “American Choral Gems” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. “American Choral Gems" will feature pieces from composers Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, Elaine Hagenburg, Eric Whitchare, IU...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man dies Friday after fire at Evergreen Village
A Bloomington resident died due to injuries sustained in a fire Friday at Evergreen Village assisted-living complex. Rickey Harper, 66, died from injuries sustained in the fire, according to an article by the Herald-Times. The cause and manner of death are pending results of an autopsy conducted Nov. 12 in Terre Haute, Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup told the IDS.
Indiana Daily Student
‘Smart Fridges’ are providing healthy food options on IU’s campus
Farmer’s Fridge is planning to place 10 to 12 more “smart fridges” on IU’s campus as part of their upcoming expansion plan. The Chicago-based company produces and maintains smart fridges, which are about the size of a vending machine, that feature a variety of healthy food options including salads, granola bowls and sandwiches. In addition to airports and hospitals, Farmer’s Fridge has placed smart fridges on more than 50 college campuses across the Midwest and Northeast, including at IU-Bloomington. Currently, there is already one Farmer’s Fridge smart fridge in the Simon Music Center.
