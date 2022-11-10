Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Cruiser CO Relieved While Under Way in the Atlantic
The CO of the cruiser USS Normandy has been relieved of duty and transferred off his ship in the middle of a North Atlantic deployment, the U.S. Navy said in a brief statement Tuesday. Capt. Simon McKeon, the commanding officer of Normandy, had served in the post since March 2022....
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
Navy Times
Six killed after vintage military aircraft collide at Dallas air show
DALLAS — Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
Navy Times
Problems related to toxic water still affect Hawaii military families
Hundreds of people are still reporting health problems a year after jet fuel contaminated the Navy water system in Hawaii, according to a new report based on a survey by Hawaii state officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 986 people who participated in the follow-up...
Navy Times
Navy announces single physical fitness assessment cycle in 2023
For the third consecutive year, sailors will participate in one physical fitness assessment cycle in 2023. Historically, two cycles are conducted each calendar year, but that changed in March 2020 when the Navy called off all physical fitness assessments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tests didn’t resume until July 2021 as part of a single PFA cycle.
