Beggs, OK

The town of Beggs has concerns over water usage

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 4 days ago

BEGGS, Okla ( KFOR ) – The town of Beggs is facing water woes and students have been distant learning since Friday.

The school district shut down the schools due to no water and residents are now forced to face the same issues.

Two cold blasts come to Oklahoma, Wintry weather possible

City Officials says an OG&E power problem has made it difficult for the pump to work at capacity. Residents are now storing water in jugs just in case the water goes completely out and seeking answers on how do they live moving forward.

The Mayor of Beggs says, he has applied for grants to help with the aging infrastructure issues as the town does not have the money to replace old pipes at this time.

KFOR

KFOR

