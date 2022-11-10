Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Google collaborates with Mayo, Highmark, others on 'healthcare data engine accelerators'
Google Cloud has partnered with health systems including Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care. "These accelerators, developed collaboratively with healthcare organizations, will solve a range of industry...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google Cloud to create algorithms that 'make sense' of unstructured oncology data
Google Cloud has partnered with COTA, a data and analytics company, to create algorithms that will extract and make sense of unstructured data from electronic health records. The companies will use machine learning and natural language processing to decipher text fields such as clinician notes, transforming them into structured fields that can be used for oncology research and cancer patient treatment, according to a Nov. 14 press release from COTA.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Platform partners with Atropos Health on clinical decision support tool
Mayo Clinic Platform, the data analytics arm of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is giving tech company Atropos Health access to deidentified patient data to boost its clinical decision support tool. Atropos' offers a digital consult application, Prognostograms, that employs millions of deidentified medical records to advise clinicians on courses of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hacker gains access to NewYork-Presbyterian laptops through remote IT program
New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital said an unauthorized third party gained access to employee laptops, potentially exposing the data of about 12,000 patients. On Sept. 8, the medical center discovered suspicious activity on one of its servers, blocking possible attempts by an unauthorized user to download information, NewYork-Presbyterian said in the Nov. 11 notice.
beckershospitalreview.com
MD Anderson, Exscientia collaborate on AI-powered drug development
Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Exscientia to develop new oncology treatments. The research collaboration will leverage Exscientia's precision medicine platform to identify novel anticancer small molecule compounds. Promising candidates will be developed and potentially advanced into clinical trials at MD Anderson. Exscientia uses deep learning multiomics to test drug candidates in patient tissue models.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner, Labcorp partner to manage hospital labs in 10 states
Oracle Cerner has partnered with life sciences company Labcorp to manage hospital-based laboratories in 10 states. Under the partnership, Cerner's laboratory information system will help Labcorp centralize operations and streamline processes within the hospital-based labs at a leading health system, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Oracle Cerner. The aim is to enhance patient care and improve lab efficiency.
beckershospitalreview.com
Another pandemic surge: Demand for CMOs
From healthcare companies to government employers, the demand for chief medical officer roles has grown tremendously since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a Nov. 13 report from Yahoo News. The news outlet cited data from job posting site ZipRecruiter showing CMO job listings hit a...
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst adds UC Davis Health to list of health system partners
UC Davis Health has joined the growing list of healthcare systems to partner with venture capital firm General Catalyst to focus on digital medicine transformation strategy. As part of the partnership, the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system will use General Catalyst's ecosystem of companies to drive artificial intelligence and digital health innovations in healthcare delivery, research, education and public service, as well as the medical center's ongoing transformational efforts in operations, care and outcomes, according to a Nov. 14 press release from UC Davis.
beckershospitalreview.com
Iowa health system goes live with Meditech EHR
Floyd County Medical Center went live with the Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1. The process of implementing the new system, which began in January, has helped the Charles City, Iowa-based health system digitize patients' health records, according to a Nov. 1 press release from Floyd. The new system...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Social jet lag' makes the workforce drag: study
An "insidious" misalignment is hiding in almost half of U.S. adults' sleep schedules — and researchers have termed it "social jet lag," The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 8. Forty-seven percent of U.S. adults experience at least one hour of social jet lag — a difference in their circadian...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS, Intermountain invest in $90M funding round for virtual care clinic
CVS Health Ventures and Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, have joined a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care provider Maven Clinic. Maven Clinic, which provides 24/7 virtual care for families and women, will use the new funding to invest in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Eli Lilly lost billions after fake Twitter account promotes free insulin
On Nov. 10, a verified Twitter account posed as Eli Lilly wrote in a viral tweet, "We are excited to announce insulin is free now." By the next day, the drugmaker's shares plunged by about $22 billion. The fake account, which has since been taken down, had a verified blue...
beckershospitalreview.com
Deloitte: Inflation could make consumers, healthcare system sicker
From 2001 to 2021, the cost of healthcare increased faster (3.3 percent) than the cost of all goods and services (2.2 percent). With U.S. inflation hitting its highest point in 40 years, consumers are making difficult choices about household expenses, including whether or not they can afford medical care, according to a survey conducted by Deloitte.
beckershospitalreview.com
It's an age of incivility: How business leaders can help
It's a trend that many people have noticed recently — front-line employees across industries, including healthcare, are facing increased rants, insults and rudeness. This raises the question: What can business leaders do to improve the situation?. Christine Porath, PhD, a professor of management at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health systems face budgets full of red ink
Several Michigan health systems have risen from the worst of the pandemic with negative operating margins and millions in losses, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 14. These health systems include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Southfield-based Beaumont Health hospitals now within Grand Rapids-based Corewell Health, St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan hospitals, and Livonia-based Trinity Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Renown CEO to staff: Short stints not his style
Brian Ehrling, MD, the new president and CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health, said he is excited to keep business local — both the health system's and his own. On Nov. 14, his first day in his new role, Dr. Ehrling shared his history and leadership style in a letter to the system's roughly 7,000 employees.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mercy to deploy a fleet of robots throughout hospitals in 2023
Mercy Hospital Jefferson has successfully piloted a fleet of robots to assist nurses with tasks such as delivering patient meals, linens and medications. The Festus, Mo.-based hospital has been using TUG robots for the past three years to help nurses accomplish time-intensive support tasks, which in turn has given nurses more time to spend with patients, according to Nov. 14 press release from Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy health system.
Comments / 0