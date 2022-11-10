Read full article on original website
North Carolina woman wins $310,492 jackpot after buying $1 ticket
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deborah Pietrucha, of Mount Holly, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $310,492 jackpot prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pietrucha bought her winning ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman hits Fast Play jackpot, scores more than $200k win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big jackpot win by a Wayne County woman. Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. At the time Taylor purchased...
Albany Herald
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
WBTV
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
South Carolina rebate checks coming: When can you expect to get it, and how much it will be?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
$50K reward offered for rare $23M Alfa Romeo car stolen in South Carolina
A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta, South Carolina, in July, according to authorities, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
Raleigh News & Observer
NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.
Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
FOX Carolina
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing.
Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina
COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
WJCL
Police: 3 kidnapped children found safe in South Carolina, relative in custody
Update 11:15 a.m.: The three children were found safe Monday morning. Earvin has been taken into custody and warrants have been obtained for kidnapping. Initial report: Three children were kidnapped Sunday in South Carolina, according to authorities. The York County Sheriff's Office says Jami’la Earvin, a family member, took the...
proclaimerscv.com
South Carolina Man Was Arrested After A Woman, Newborn Baby Found Dead
A South Carolina man was arrested after a mother and her newborn baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that the South Carolina man Tyler Wilkins, 21 years old, was charged with murder after his newborn baby and the baby’s mother were found dead. He was immediately arrested and it was found that he was involved with another woman who went missing in 2020.
