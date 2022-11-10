ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $310,492 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deborah Pietrucha, of Mount Holly, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $310,492 jackpot prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pietrucha bought her winning ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.

Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
WFAE

Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina

COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
proclaimerscv.com

South Carolina Man Was Arrested After A Woman, Newborn Baby Found Dead

A South Carolina man was arrested after a mother and her newborn baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that the South Carolina man Tyler Wilkins, 21 years old, was charged with murder after his newborn baby and the baby’s mother were found dead. He was immediately arrested and it was found that he was involved with another woman who went missing in 2020.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy