Mbappe 28, Messi 0 and Napoli's record 13: Stats

Another superb weekend of football action before the leagues stop for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Arsenal have increased their lead on top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Wolves. Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Brentford while Chelsea also endured a loss against Newcastle. Other top four contenders -- Tottenham (vs Leeds), Manchester United (vs Fulham) and Liverpool (vs Southampton) secured important wins going into the break.

