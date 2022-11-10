Read full article on original website
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death caused by organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, died Sunday at the tender age of 38. BJPENN.com confirmed the tragic news from sources close to Johnson’s family. It was just two weeks ago that Dominance MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz requested that MMA fans say a prayer...
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
UFC 281: Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title to Alex Pereira in stunning TKO upset
NEW YORK — Israel Adesanya was knocked out in his second kickboxing fight by Alex Pereira despite controlling most of the bout until the finish. On Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, history repeated itself. Adesanya was controlling the fight, hurt Pereira twice and seemingly on the way to a decision victory.
Floyd Mayweather’s huge weight disadvantage makes no difference
Floyd Mayweather is out-weighed by over twenty pounds by his YouTuber opponent Deji as the pair ready to battle on Sunday. But that disadvantage in Dubai won’t make the slightest difference to the result. If Floyd Mayweather wants to knock Deji out, he will. If Floyd Mayweather wants Deji...
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at age 38, the MMA community reacts
Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at the tender age of 38. It was late last month that MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz asked everyone to say a prayer for Johnson during an interview with ESPN. “Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now....
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes suffers nasty knockout loss at UFC 281
Jon Jones was quick to react after his former opponent Dominick Reyes suffered a brutal knockout loss at last night’s UFC 281 event. Jones (26-1 MMA) and Reyes (12-4 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Bones’ defeating ‘The Devastator’ in a highly competitive light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247. Although Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Reyes.
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner. Israel...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated, bystander slapped in altercation outside MSG at UFC 281
Nate Diaz got into another altercation at a major combat sports event, this time with Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. In video that surfaced shortly after Saturday’s pay-per-view, cameras caught Diaz and Danis being separated by multiple people. In the middle of the fracas was Paradigm Sports chief Audie Attar, who pushed back Danis as Diaz made his way out of the situation.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”
Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
Video: Nate Diaz slaps someone outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation outside Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Outside of the arena, Diaz and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis had to separated. Cups were thrown. Middle fingers were flipped, and someone got slapped. Diaz...
What channel is Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on tonight? How to watch, buy 2022 exhibition boxing fight
Deji, the brother of fellow YouTube star KSI, finally won his first boxing bout in August when he knocked out Fousey in his fourth attempt at a win. With momentum on his side, the YouTuber is ready to face the ultimate challenge in Floyd Mayweather. Deji and Mayweather will fight...
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
