Effective: 2022-11-14 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one to two tenths of an inch likely. Isolated higher accumulations cannot be ruled out in the northern NC mountains. * WHERE...The mountains of western North Carolina, especially in the higher elevations. Even at lower elevations where temperatures may not support ice on the ground, raised surfaces may still see accumulating ice. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional gusty winds are expected in exposed areas at high elevation. Paired with icing on elevated surfaces like power lines, this could result in very isolated power outages.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO