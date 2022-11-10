49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kyler Murray remains day-to-day; Zach Ertz done for season
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury that parked him in Week 10.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Reports: Rams WR Cooper Kupp avoids major ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp avoided a major ankle injury but will miss some time, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Monday.
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette scores against the Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11
Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back…
Cowboys Packers Football
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard runs after the catch during overtime against the Cowboys on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
NFL: International Series-Munich City Scenes
Nov 11, 2022; Munich, Germany; Large helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during fan activation event at Odeonsplatz. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid
It was supposed to be Mike McCarthy who was emotional after his return to Green Bay. But the Cowboys coach was angry, while his counterpart was in tears.
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
The rookie had two earlier drops during Green Bay's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas at Lambeau Field.
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and coach Josh McDaniels during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Photos: Packers foil Cowboys 31-28 in overtime
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak
Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Patrick Mahomes' 4 TD passes lead Chiefs past Jaguars
Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Kansas City Chiefs captured a 27-17 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
811
Followers
2K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0