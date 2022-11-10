Read full article on original website
1923: First Trailer Revealed for the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led Yellowstone Prequel
Paramount+ has revealed the first teaser trailer for 1923, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel. The teaser was revealed during the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, and ominous words that set the tone for this period piece that promises to be a "Yellowstone origin story" are heard throughout.
Seth Rogen Teaming With Veep Writers for New Apple TV Plus Comedy
Shortly after its first price increase, Apple TV+ is adding a little more star power to its growing library of series specials. Apple's latest project includes writing talent from the HBO series Veep, with Seth Rogan on board as co-writer, director, and executive producer. As reported by Deadline, Seth Rogen...
RRR Director S.S Rajamouli Reveals That a Sequel Is in the Works
It's fair to say that India's biggest blockbuster of the year has to be the S.S. Rajamouli-directed RRR, which broke box office records around the globe. Starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in lead roles, the film is an action extravaganza with scenes that take your breath away. While the film had a monstrous run in the Indian box office, it's performance internationally gave it universal reach.
Stranger Things Season 5 Will Be a Thematic Culmination of All Previous Seasons
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they're aiming for the fifth and final season to have "a little bit of everything" as a thematic "culmination" of what's come before it. As reported by Variety, the Duffer Brothers participated in an FYC panel discussion on Sunday night alongside director...
New Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey Images Show Familiar Faces - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Winnie-the Pooh: Blood and Honey became a viral sensation due to it turning Pooh and Piglet into sadistic killing machines. Now IGN can reveal four exclusive new images from the upcoming horror film that can provide some more insight into how the two childhood icons got to this point. Black...
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
Netflix Hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is Getting Its Own Game
The Netflix hit anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is one of the best series to ever grace the streaming platform. While there are no plans for a second season, the show is getting its very own game, but it’s not what you think it is. R. Talsorian Games announced recently...
Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, check out IGN's full guide to watching the movie and when it'll make its streaming debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film...
Disney’s Strange World Getting English Cinematic Release in India
Disney India has announced that Strange World will release in India on November 25 in English. An earlier announcement from September said that the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu as well. However, it looks like the company will not release a dubbed version of the film, at least in cinemas. The film is set to release in the United States on November 23.
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
Every Confirmed Mutant in the MCU (So Far)
Warning: this article contains some spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the sequel. The MCU has covered a lot of ground over the past 14 years, but there's been one Marvel element that's been conspicuously absent for that entire time. Where are all the mutants?
Willow: Exclusive Featurette
From Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment comes Willow, an all-new sequel and series based on George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy-adventure film Willow, which will premiere on November 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead a group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination. Willow features Warwick Davis returning in his titular role, with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serving as executive producers.
IGN Live: Wakanda Forever Spoilercast
Spoiler Alert! The wait for Wakanda Forever is OVER! Join IGN on MONDAY Nov 14th at 10AM PT/ 1PM ET / 6PM GMT for a special livestream where we reveal everything we've been hiding about Black Panther, Namor, and the future of the MCU!
Fall Guys - Official Silent's Memories Event Trailer
Investigate wormholes and help find Silent in Fall Guys' upcoming Silent's Memories event, available from November 17 to November 21, 2022. Watch the trailer for a peek at what's coming in the Silent's Memories event.
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
Game Scoop! 699: The !#?@! Episode
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, and Nick Limon -- are discussing God of War Ragnarok, Atari50, Wakanda Forever, Asterix, Q*bert, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the video...
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
Star Wars: The Acolyte – All We Know About the Upcoming Disney Plus Series
Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to be the next series in the franchise after Andor. The title is set to come to Disney+ and here is everything we know about the show so far. Disney+ recently announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, and also shared a cast list for the series. The news was shared via StarWars.com with a behind-the-scenes image of The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland. Headland is also the showrunner and executive producer for the show. Stenberg and Jung-jae will be joined by The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss.
FTX Founder Samuel Bankman-Fried Was Seen Playing League of Legends Following Recent Bankruptcy – or Was He?
If you've been on Twitter over the last week, you might have seen this tweet pop up on your feed. For those who don't know, no, sambf is not a League of Legends player. Instead, the sambf in question here is pointed out to be Sam Bankman-Fried. Yes, the same Sam Bankman-Fried or SBF in short behind the crypto exchange FTX, which recently filed for bankruptcy.
Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Next-Gen Updates Arrives This December - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:In The Witcher's official Twitter account, CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming next-gen updates will be release in December. Geoff Keighley has announced every nominee for The Game Awards 2022, with God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring leading the way with ten and seven nominations respectively.Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
