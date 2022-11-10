ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Attempt to Use Brian Robinson Jr. as Political Shield Beyond Pathetic: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayLeg_0j6VoBpL00

Players are reportedly furious the former Alabama running back's name was used to try and deflect attention away from criminal charges being filed against Washington Commanders organization.

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to visit Ole Miss.

This is ...

Take 4

A couple of weeks ago we used the term " soap opera " to describe the quarterback situation regarding the New England Patriots.

The thing about a soap opera is that everyone knows that deep down it's fake, mostly just non-stop unnecessary drama.

What's going on with the Washington Commanders is very real, and simply a (insert favorite curse word here)-show.

Fans are mad. The players are lived. Even Congress has been involved.

At the heart of the issue is owner Dan Snyder being in trouble for all sorts of things including workplace harassment and financial misconduct. Snyder was even called on to testify before the Congressional House Oversight Committee.

Moreover, FedExField, which opened in 1997, is generally considered the worst stadium in the league. There's been talk of a new facility, but everyone seems to have had it with Snyder and he's reportedly considering selling the team (for a very healthy profit).

The allegations against Snyder and the organization have been building for some time and have become an embarrassment to the National Football League.

At about the time District of Columbia attorney general Karl Racine opened a criminal investigation into the team a letter was written to the Federal Trade Commission by the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform alleging Washington was involved in financial improprieties.

What does this have to do with Alabama football?

Someone in the organization tried to use running back Brian Robinson Jr. as a political shield against the D.C. attorney general.

“Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight.” The spokesperson also used the phrase “out-of-control violent crime in DC.”

Robinson was shot twice during a botched robbery on Aug. 28. His recovery is considered the high point of the Commanders season as he's back on the field.

His agent, Ryan Williams, was not pleased with the team using his client in their statement.

“Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class,” Williams said in a tweet this week. “And I was so grateful for it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”

The team returned to practice on Thursday, with head coach Ron Rivera just back from California where his mother died last week. He addressed the team about the situation, but JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that the players were “pissed” over the organization using Robinson’s situation in its statement.

They should be.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the attorney general formally filed suit against the franchise and owner for perpetuating "a toxic culture of sexual harassment."

“For years the team and its owner have caused very real and very serious harm, and then lied about it to dodge accountability and continue to rake in profits. So far, they seem to have gotten away with it."

He later added , “In fact, the evidence shows Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture within in his organization, he encouraged it and participated in it.”

As for the allegations of financial wrongdoings, Racine said , “There will be more news on that next week.”

These guys and Rivera deserve better, including the former Crimson Tide players: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Robinson, Cam Sims and Phidarian Mathis.

See Also:

Take 1: Alcohol and Fans Rushing Fields a Toxic, Disastrous Combination

Take 2: Tua Tagovailoa Hasn't Been Perfect, But He's Getting Close

Take 3: Has Everyone Forgotten Who Nick Saban Is?

Want tickets to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? Check out SI Tickets .

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Positio n

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss

Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Video: Alabama Star Got Away With Dirty Play On Saturday

Players usually can't get away with roughing the quarterback at any level of football. But nearing the end of Saturday's clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty blatant penalty on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart. Earlier in the game, Turner was flagged...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football. Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Warning From Nick Saban's Daughter Goes Viral

There's been a lot of talk this year about the regression of Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Is the dynasty over? Are the Crimson Tide falling behind some of the country's other top programs?. While Alabama is probably out of this year's College Football Playoff race, the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy