Attempt to Use Brian Robinson Jr. as Political Shield Beyond Pathetic: All Things CW

Players are reportedly furious the former Alabama running back's name was used to try and deflect attention away from criminal charges being filed against Washington Commanders organization.

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to visit Ole Miss.

This is ...

Take 4

A couple of weeks ago we used the term " soap opera " to describe the quarterback situation regarding the New England Patriots.

The thing about a soap opera is that everyone knows that deep down it's fake, mostly just non-stop unnecessary drama.

What's going on with the Washington Commanders is very real, and simply a (insert favorite curse word here)-show.

Fans are mad. The players are lived. Even Congress has been involved.

At the heart of the issue is owner Dan Snyder being in trouble for all sorts of things including workplace harassment and financial misconduct. Snyder was even called on to testify before the Congressional House Oversight Committee.

Moreover, FedExField, which opened in 1997, is generally considered the worst stadium in the league. There's been talk of a new facility, but everyone seems to have had it with Snyder and he's reportedly considering selling the team (for a very healthy profit).

The allegations against Snyder and the organization have been building for some time and have become an embarrassment to the National Football League.

At about the time District of Columbia attorney general Karl Racine opened a criminal investigation into the team a letter was written to the Federal Trade Commission by the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform alleging Washington was involved in financial improprieties.

What does this have to do with Alabama football?

Someone in the organization tried to use running back Brian Robinson Jr. as a political shield against the D.C. attorney general.

“Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight.” The spokesperson also used the phrase “out-of-control violent crime in DC.”

Robinson was shot twice during a botched robbery on Aug. 28. His recovery is considered the high point of the Commanders season as he's back on the field.

His agent, Ryan Williams, was not pleased with the team using his client in their statement.



“Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class,” Williams said in a tweet this week. “And I was so grateful for it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”

The team returned to practice on Thursday, with head coach Ron Rivera just back from California where his mother died last week. He addressed the team about the situation, but JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that the players were “pissed” over the organization using Robinson’s situation in its statement.

They should be.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the attorney general formally filed suit against the franchise and owner for perpetuating "a toxic culture of sexual harassment."



“For years the team and its owner have caused very real and very serious harm, and then lied about it to dodge accountability and continue to rake in profits. So far, they seem to have gotten away with it."

He later added , “In fact, the evidence shows Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture within in his organization, he encouraged it and participated in it.”

As for the allegations of financial wrongdoings, Racine said , “There will be more news on that next week.”

These guys and Rivera deserve better, including the former Crimson Tide players: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Robinson, Cam Sims and Phidarian Mathis.

See Also:

Take 1: Alcohol and Fans Rushing Fields a Toxic, Disastrous Combination

Take 2: Tua Tagovailoa Hasn't Been Perfect, But He's Getting Close

Take 3: Has Everyone Forgotten Who Nick Saban Is?

Want tickets to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? Check out SI Tickets .

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Positio n