ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cC1Nj_0j6Vo6Ux00

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin.

Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

The 49ers said Verrett suffered the injury Wednesday. He was activated off the physically unable to perform list after Week 7. Verrett, 31, sustained a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

It marked the third season of his eight-year career in which he played exactly one game due to injuries.

In seven seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17) and Niners (2019-21), Verrett has recorded 145 tackles, seven interceptions and 26 pass breakups across 40 career games (36 starts). He was a Pro Bowler in 2015. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

Kyler Murray remains day-to-day; Zach Ertz done for season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury that parked him in Week 10. Murray missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams after testing out his hamstring in pregame warmups. Colt McCoy earned the start, but he, too, left the game with a leg injury. Trace McSorley came on to close out the 27-17 win for the Cardinals. ...
The Rogersville Review

Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Roger Goodell: 'At least' 3 more games coming to Germany

Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Saturday that more NFL games are coming to Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will play the league's first regular-season contest in the country on Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich. The NFL has committed to playing one more game in Germany in each of the next three seasons through 2025. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Reports: Rams WR Cooper Kupp avoids major ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp avoided a major ankle injury but will miss some time, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Monday. Kupp will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine severity and a timeline, per the reports. Kupp, 29, departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury. The team initially feared he suffered a fractured ankle. ...
The Rogersville Review

Reports: Bills QB Josh Allen active vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, multiple outlets reported. Allen did not practice until Friday -- on a limited basis -- due to a right elbow injury sustained on the final drive of last weekend's loss to the New York Jets. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen's status was "hour-to-hour." Allen is officially listed as questionable for the Bills (6-2) against the Vikings (7-1). Former Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum would draw the start should Allen be unable to play. Allen, 26, is having an MVP-caliber season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 392 yards and four scores. --Field Level Media
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Rogersville Review

Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Rogersville Review

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
The Rogersville Review

NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills

Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Rogersville Review

Vikings edge Bills on FG in overtime thriller

Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills botched the snap and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered the ball on the goal line...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Rogersville Review

Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy