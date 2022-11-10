ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Island couple bracing for Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooding

By Jordan Cioppa
 4 days ago

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A James Island couple used their experience during Hurricane Ian to prepare for Nicole.

Christina and Michael Miller live on Shoreham Road which was underwater for hours after Ian made landfall. Now, just over a month later, they are bracing for what the next storm may bring.

Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood

“At least this time we kind of know what to expect and how fast the water came in,” Christina said.

The pair spent Thursday rolling up carpets and picking up their belongings off the floor in the event their home floods again.

Meanwhile, the Millers are still trying to determine what their next steps are in the recovery process post-Ian. Michael said they are waiting to hear back from FEMA after the agency assessed their home.

“We’re not sure what to do. We’re afraid to start tearing down and get in the middle of something that we can’t afford to finish so that’s been the most frustrating part,” Michael said.

As of Thursday evening, there was no flooding on Shoreham Road. However, the same could not be said for other parts of Charleston.

High water was seen at Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street. Motorists on Calhoun Street near the Medical District as well as Lockwood Drive were also met with flood water.

About 25 roads were closed throughout the day.

“Make sure you’re monitoring conditions. Know what areas are currently seeing flood waters, high winds. Things like that. Of course, we advise everybody if you don’t have to leave your home please stay home,” said Ben Almquist, Charleston’s Director of Emergency Management.

City leaders said they will remain on emergency operations duty into the night, until the storm passes.

To check for road closures, click here .

WCBD Count on 2

