TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Along with the traditional cash in a Red Kettle at Christmas time, those in Topeka can start to give through their mobile devices as well. The Topeka Salvation Army says that Washburn University’s White Concert Hall will sponsor its 2022 Red Kettle kick-off event. In fitting fashion, it said there will be performances by the Washburn Marching Ichabods. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at White Concert Hall, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO