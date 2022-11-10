Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
WIBW
RCPD searches for arsonist responsible for downtown Manhattan vehicle fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for the arsonist responsible for setting a vehicle on fire in downtown Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, officials were called to the 400 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of arson.
KAKE TV
2 people dead in vehicle accident outside Manhattan
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are dead after a two-car accident in Geary County. The accident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. John A. Wagnaar III, 34, of Manhattan was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 and collided with...
WIBW
Topeka JUMP rallies at cemetery to call attention to Shawnee Co. violence prevention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka advocacy group calling for action from the county’s district attorney rallied at Topeka cemetery Monday morning. As 13 NEWS explained last week, a group led by Topeka JUMP is calling for a specific violence prevention initiative to be implemented in Shawnee County. They say Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay is breaking his word by forgoing a program called Group Violence Intervention rather than the youth-based Strategies Against Violence Everywhere that Kagay has implemented.
WIBW
Red Kettle campaign to kick off in Capital City with new mobile donations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Along with the traditional cash in a Red Kettle at Christmas time, those in Topeka can start to give through their mobile devices as well. The Topeka Salvation Army says that Washburn University’s White Concert Hall will sponsor its 2022 Red Kettle kick-off event. In fitting fashion, it said there will be performances by the Washburn Marching Ichabods. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at White Concert Hall, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
WIBW
Washburn Volleyball Watch Party
A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
WIBW
$8K in damages caused to Manhattan church as officials search for suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for the person responsible for causing $8,000 in damages to a Manhattan church. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officials were called to the 1900 block of Barnes Rd. with reports of criminal trespass and criminal damage.
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
WIBW
Fundraiser held for families of three girls killed in Oct. crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser was held at the Woodshed, an events center on Kansas Ave., to raise money to help the families of three girls killed in an October crash. The event, “Remembering Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn,” kicked off with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m. Each bike cost $20 and any additional passengers cost $10.
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
WIBW
Wrestling show raises money for Topeka’s Holy Family School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wrestling event was held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center this weekend. OCW Championship Wrestling brought top-name wrestlers to Topeka on Saturday afternoon to help fundraise for Topeka’s Holy Family School. Mike Ortega, OCW promoter and a former Holy Family student, said bringing a pro wrestling show was a great way to bring the community together and raise some money.
WIBW
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been identified as the suspect arrested for a stabbing at Villa West Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Kimberly Melissa Rivera, 22, of Topeka, was arrested for an overnight stabbing and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Emporia gazette.com
L&L Pets celebrates 40 years in business
A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is celebrating its 40th year in business this month, and its owners are looking forward to continuing the legacy for years to come. L&L Pets, located at 621 Commercial St., opened its doors in 1982 under the ownership of Lane and Lisa Hollern. The Hollerns owned and operated the store for 35 years, before selling the business to Jason and Jess Crumb.
tkmagazine.com
A SWEET DEAL | MARS
For Walmart, the largest company by revenue on Earth, to confirm a multimillion-dollar venture in Kansas, it only needed to look one "planet" over. Mars built a plant in Topeka in 2014, its first U.S. facility in 35 years, and has exceeded expectations ever since. Originally expected to create 200...
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
WIBW
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead. According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.
Highwind Brewing Company breathes new life into downtown Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A new brewery is set to open next year in Junction City, bringing with it new flavors and life to the downtown area. 27 News spoke with members of Highwind Brewing Company to get an inside look at Junction City’s newest and, soon to be, only local brewery. Owner Matt Hoover […]
WIBW
Officials warn business owners of scam to change direct deposit
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are warning local business owners of a new scam to change direct deposit information for their employees. On Monday, Nov. 14, the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office warned business owners of a new scam circulating the area in which someone will email a company claiming to be an employee and asks to change their direct deposit information.
WIBW
Ice skating rink officially open at Evergy Plaza
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new ice rink in downtown Topeka’s Evergy Plaza is now open for skaters. The skating season will run from Nov. 12, to Jan. 29, 2023. Each day, excluding holidays, will have 5 skate sessions, each lasting for 90 minutes. Skate rental is included in...
WIBW
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
