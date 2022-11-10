ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hard Knocks' reveals more about Kyler Murray's hamstring, Budda Baker's ankle

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The season premiere for “Hard Knocks: In Season,” featuring the Arizona Cardinals, aired Wednesday night and it was focused on the team’s preparation for the game they lost to the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend.

In the episode, we get a little more insight to the injuries that safety Budda Baker and quarterback Kyler Murray sustained on Sunday.

Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and, initially, it was reported he is likely to miss two or three games. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that he believes Baker will be able to return next week. He said that Baker injured it early in the game and played through it.

The episode suggested the injury was sustained late in the game, during the Seahawks’ final scoring drive. Tackling running back Kenneth Walker before he scored the final touchdown, Baker grabbed his ankle and said it hurt, and then he got up and limped back to his position. He seemed to aggravate it again on Walker’s touchdown run.

As for Murray, who was a DNP on the Cardinals’ first injury report of the week with a hamstring injury, the injury came in the first half. It cam after a scramble when he slid. He got up and said he felt it.

Comments he made on the sideline following the fumble he had on a scramble suggest the injury played a role indirectly. He said he was only jogging and didn’t open up to a full run. Had he been running full speed, he perhaps would not have had the issue.

But he played most the game with the injury.

