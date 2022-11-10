Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Kentucky agriculture Leaders meet to discuss vet shortage in state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is largely known for horses and bourbon, but did you also know it's the biggest beef cattle producing state east of the Mississippi? Although there's plenty of cattle to go around, there's not enough vets to take care of those cattle. "One of the biggest...
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear kicks off Kentucky's 2nd annual Family Engagement in Education week
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) joined state education leaders in Frankfort to kick off the state's second annual family engagement in education week. "Lt. Gov. Coleman and I have made it a priority to build an education-first administration," Beshear said to a crowd gathered in the Capitol Rotunda.
WLKY.com
Kentucky governor to make announcement about medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be making an announcement in regard to medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical marijuana is not currently legal in the state of Kentucky, but Beshear has voiced his support for its legalization. Watch related content in the player above. He released reports...
Did You Know Charles Manson’s Childhood Home Is in Kentucky?
When I was a kid, I vividly remember finding a copy of the book Helter Skelter. That book, published in 1974, is a comprehensive and disturbing account of Charles Manson and his Manson Family. I vividly recall two crippling fears from my childhood. I remember watching The Exorcist when I...
These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky
In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
WKYT 27
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
WLKY.com
Kroger stores in Louisville region closing early for Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attention, last minute shoppers. Kroger stores in the Louisville region will be closing early on Thanksgiving. (In the player above, Rossen Reports: How to get Thanksgiving dinner for free) According to Kroger representatives, Louisville area stores will be closing at 3 p.m. EST. They will reopen...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
WLKY.com
Could Kentucky legalize sports betting in 2023? Hear from House, Senate GOP leaders
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's top two GOP leaders from the House and Senate remain divided on sports betting's prospects. Speaker of the House David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers both appeared Monday on a panel for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Preview Conference in Lexington. The...
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
Wintry mix this morning and a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
